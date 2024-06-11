Senate judiciary approves McKee's pick for DOC director

PROVIDENCE – The state Senate Committee on the Judiciary gave the nod to Gov. Dan McKee’s nomination of Wayne T. Salisbury Jr. as director of the state Department of Corrections on Tuesday after vigorous questioning by members.

Salisbury’s selection has faced stiff opposition from the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers over the last several weeks. Committee members raised the union’s concerns about a reported uptick in violence at the Adult Correctional Institutions and pored over Salisbury’s professional life before taking their vote.

Sen. Leonidas P. Raptakis was the lone member to object, and the nomination now moves on to the full Senate.

Correctional officers union implores lawmakers for a no vote

Richard Ferruccio, president of RIBCO, however, implored the committee not to approve the selection, reporting sinking staff morale, rising violence and gang activity.

“Wayne Salisbury is the wrong guy for such an important job,” Ferruccio said.

Salisbury links changes to court-ordered disciplinary policies

Salisbury told lawmakers that there was a spike in incidents due to court-ordered changes, reached through mediation during the course of a federal lawsuit, that limit disciplinary confinement to a maximum of 30 days for the most serious offenses and 15 days for other serious offenses, as well as requiring that all prisoners be medically and psychiatrically evaluated before being isolated. He said he takes a data-driven approach to reducing incidents, but that the changes to discipline policy had been difficult for some corrections officers to swallow.

“The truth of the matter is it’s the will of the court,” said Salisbury, 57. He has been serving as interim director of the Department of Corrections since early last year.

But, he said, “the safety of my staff is first and foremost.”

He said he is committed to instituting best national practices and taking a compassionate approach to the people in his custody and care.

He chalked up some of the union’s animosity to his focus on rehabilitation and vowed to be laser-focused in providing people living at the ACI with opportunities so they can reenter society successfully.

“I want to afford second chances to people in our care,” he said.

Described as a visionary leader

While the union blasted Salisbury’s nomination, far more supporters spoke on his behalf, hailing him as an innovative and visionary leader who displays empathy and compassion.

“Wayne has been integral to the work that we do,” said James Monteiro, founder of the Reentry Campus, a nonprofit whose mission is to provide currently and formerly incarcerated people with an affordable pathway to accredited postsecondary education and certification programs.

Geoffrey Weston, director of training at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility, recalled being in the trenches with Salisbury during his years at the federal prison in Central Falls.

“He thinks on his feet. He’s a leader. He invests in people,” Weston said, adding “He will move the DOC forward.”

Steven Parkhurst, formerly a juvenile lifer at the ACI, recounted Salisbury tracking him down after he reentered society 18 months ago.

“I haven’t met a director who gave me that type of support,” Parkhurst said.

Parkhurst said Salisbury will be dedicated to giving people a pathway to rejoin society. He cited Salisbury’s recent implementation at the prison of The Last Mile, a national program started at San Quentin prison teaching coding and computer skills for a better chance at getting a job after release.

Questions about tenure at Wyatt

Sen. Matthew LaMountain questioned Salisbury about his tenure at Wyatt, a top post from which he was twice fired.

Salisbury said the second firing came after a change in the prison’s governing board after Wyatt could no longer fill its beds due to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement removing 153 immigration detainees.

Prior to his eight years at state corrections, Salisbury worked as warden of the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls from 2004 to 2010 during a fraught tenure that was marked by an immigrant detainee's death of undiagnosed and untreated cancer.

He rose to the rank of warden. He was fired as warden in 2007 but rehired later that year under new management before being fired again in February 2009.

In December 2012, a federal judge approved a multimillion-dollar settlement on behalf of the family of Hiu Lui "Jason" Ng, a 34-year-old Chinese detainee who died in 2008 while in the custody of immigration officials at Wyatt, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island.

A corrections spokesman has emphasized that the case was settled with no assignment of guilt or fault to any party.

