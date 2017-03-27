Senate Intel Vice Chair Doesn't Know the Info Nunes Has

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the Vice Chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, says he and many Democrats and Republicans do not know what evidence House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes is talking about, "suspicious" he is going to the White House to get it.

