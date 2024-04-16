Senate, House EFA expansion bills face off

Apr. 16—CONCORD — House and Senate committees hosted public hearings Tuesday on their competing bills to expand eligibility so that families with higher incomes can receive taxpayer-paid, Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs).

A short time after the testimony, the House Education Committee fired the first shot, voting 17-0 to recommend killing the Senate-passed plan (SB 442) that would raise the income threshold from 350% of the federal poverty level ($110,000 for a family of four) to 400% ($125,0000 for a family of four).

The House bill (HB 1665) would raise the limit to 500%, or $156,000, for the same family of four.

"We have dealt with this issue, we have sent a bill to the Senate at this time, so I think there is no further need for discussion," House Education Committee Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, said just prior to the vote.

Rep. Mel Myler, D-Hopkinton, said he's happy to vote against any bill that expands EFA because it has cost much more than advertised due to high enrollments.

"I am concerned about the overspending of it," Myler said.

Sen. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, sponsored the Senate bill.

"I think it's a disappointment and a real disservice to New Hampshire families," Lang said of the House vote.

In February, the House passed its bill by a single vote, 190-189.

In February's State of the State address, Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed the bill.

Many supporters are clearly hoping that the Senate bends to the House's will on the issue.

If the Senate embraced the House measure, it would not have to face another vote back in the lower chamber.

Bigger turnout for more generous EFA bill

Many advocacy groups are also mobilizing for the more generous bill.

Several parents, families and students attended the Senate Education Committee hearing Tuesday to urge that the panel support the House measure.

None of them attended the House hearing on Lang's bill.

"The EFA is really pro-family," said Michael King, who appeared with his son who also testified to raise the cap to 500%.

"We are talking about working class families who have not been given that opportunity yet."

Mitchell Scacchi, policy analyst with the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, said the difference between 400% and 500% of the federal poverty level was "far from trivial."

The group put out a recent report referring to "moderate-income families" that would lose out with the Senate's bill.

"To many New Hampshire families, the difference between 400% and 500% is the difference between finding the educational environment that meets their children's needs or being stuck in a setting that doesn't work for them," the report said.

The state chapter of Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, EdChoice, ExcelinEd in Action and yes. every kid. have all come out against the Senate-passed proposal and for the more expensive House bill.

The Senate bill contains "unnecessary restrictions and limitations," they wrote in a recent letter.

Lang's bill would extend from 2026 to 2029 hold-harmless grants given to school districts to compensate for the loss of students who receive an EFA and exit the public school system.

School districts get a grant of just over $1,000 for each exiting student.

The Senate bill would also give school districts some per pupil credit for an EFA student who returned to take a course at the public high school.

Online, four legislators and the spouse of another were the only five to sign up in support of Lang's bill; 214 registered online to oppose it.

klandrigan@unionleader.com