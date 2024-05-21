Senate hearing on delta-8 ban in Texas is next week. How to testify for or against

Perhaps one of the most contentious crops in Texas history, hemp is back on the state senate's list of priorities.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick released a list last month with a set of legislative directives for the remainder of the year. It includes the priority of revisiting the Senate's 2019 decision that allowed the initial sales of cannabis-derived products in Texas.

Patrick specifically wants lawmakers to craft a ban on "intoxicating hemp products," such as delta-8 and THCa.

What is delta-8 and THCa?

Delta-8 and THCa, or tetrahydrocannabinolic acid, are both incredibly similar products to the standard THC product that is illegal in Texas.

Both have a slightly different chemical structure than the standard delta-9, which is the product commonly known as marijuana, cannabis or weed. The only difference between delta-8 and delta-9 is that the location of a double bond occurs on the eighth carbon versus the ninth.

When will the Senate committee meet?

The Texas Senate Committee on State Affairs will meet at 9 a.m. on May 29 in the Capitol's Hearing Room to discuss a potential statewide ban on delta-8 and delta-9 products.

According to the public hearing notice, the committee will "examine the sale of intoxicating hemp products in Texas. Make recommendations to further regulate the sale of these products, and suggest legislation to stop retailers who market these products to children."

The committee will also discuss the following items:

Maintaining Election Security

Social Media & Protecting Children

Protecting Texas Land and Assets

Responsible Investing

How to testify to the Senate committee

How do I testify at the Texas Capitol?

Anyone is welcome to testify for or against the item that could ban the sale of delta-8 and delta-9 products in Texas. Kiosks are available inside the Capitol to register.

In meetings in which public testimony is allowed, people may register to testify at any touch screen kiosk in the Capitol Extension or through the Capitol’s Wi-Fi. The kiosk will prompt people to select the hearing they’re interested in; the bill they want to testify on; whether they are for, against or neutral on the bill; and whether they want to testify. The Senate may require people to fill out paper witness cards at its committee hearings.

Public testimony is limited to two minutes per witness. If submitting written testimony, the individual must provide 20 printed copies to the committee clerk with their name on each copy.

If you cannot attend the public hearing in person, lawmakers can be reached through phone and email. Texans can enter their address on the Legislature’s website to find out who represents them.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas delta-8 ban: How to testify for or against at Senate hearing