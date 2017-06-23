Senate Healthcare Bill Threatens Pre-Existing Condition Coverage

Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.

Senate leaders designed their Affordable Care Act replacement bill to seem like a friendlier version of an earlier House bill, by preserving coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

Unlike the House version, the Senate's Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017, which was unveiled Thursday, does not offer states the option to apply for waivers so insurance companies can opt out of covering those with pre-existing conditions.

Some cheered the Senate change, designed to win over moderate Republicans. But the revised legislation does something else that some health experts say could be just as problematic for those who are already sick.

It would allow states to apply for waivers so insurance companies could deny coverage for a list of Essential Health Benefits, including outpatient, mental health, maternity, and emergency room care, among others. Coverage of these benefits is guaranteed by the ACA. The House and Senate versions of the bills would change that.

Prices Could Fall for Many

Under either bill, premiums for healthy Americans who don't need deep coverage would likely go down, and the individual mandate to buy insurance or pay a penalty also would go away.

But in some states, residents with pre-existing conditions or in need of emergency care, for example, could end up paying more than they do now under the ACA.

“There’ll be a race to the bottom in terms of what’s covered,” says John Holahan, a fellow at the Urban Institute, a Washington D.C.-based public policy think tank. “Some people who are sicker will bear more of the costs themselves. People who are healthy will benefit from the lower premiums that go along with that.”

In its analysis of the earlier House version of the bill, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that about 88 million people—or one in three younger than 65—live in states that are likely to waive the 10 mandated health benefits, allowing people to buy cheaper policies but with less coverage.

The ACA—President Obama's signature legislation and in full effect since 2014—requires insurance plans to cover 10 Essential Health Benefits: Outpatient services, emergency room care, hospitalization, maternity, mental health and substance abuse, prescription drugs, rehab services, lab tests, preventative care, and pediatric care.

The ACA also prohibits insurance companies from denying coverage for those with pre-existing conditions, or from charging them higher rates. And it requires almost everyone to buy insurance—either through employers, in the open marketplace or from one of the exchanges—or pay a penalty.

"This bill has a different set of concerns for people with pre-existing conditions,” says Caroline Pearson, senior vice president for policy and strategy at Avalere Health, a healthcare consulting firm that has analyzed the GOP legislation. “Before the ACA, it used to be a worry that people with pre-existing conditions wouldn’t be able to buy insurance. Now the concern isn’t whether sick people can buy insurance but that they might not be able to get insurance that includes the services that they need at a cost they can afford."

Creating Winners and Losers

Consumer advocates warn that the state waivers are likely to have different impacts in different parts of the United States.

Proponents of the Senate bill contend that it would allow consumers to buy cheaper policies. Congressional Budget Office scoring of the earlier House version of the bill suggests that about one-third of Americans would see their premiums drop an average of 20 percent. But those reductions are tied to the Essential Health Benefit waivers and the reduced coverage they allow.

While a small reduction in premiums may benefit some healthy consumers, the reduced coverage could cause financial distress—or even disaster—if they get sick.

Under the ACA, consumers had an annual limit on out-of-pocket cost on in-network care of $7,000 for individuals, with a $14,300 limit on families. While that figure represents a significant outlay for most families, it doesn’t approach the six-figure medical bills that can accompany the treatment of cancer and other diseases. These provisions in the ACA contributed to a 50-percent drop in personal bankruptcy during the period that the ACA was in place.