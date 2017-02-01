Senate GOP united, Democrats skeptical of Trump court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans stood united behind President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

They're bracing for a months-long fight with Democrats over a conservative judge similar in philosophy to the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell immediately praised Gorsuch, saying he "has an impressive background and a long record of faithfully applying the law and the Constitution." Other Senate Republicans echoed his comments.

Democrats signaled they won't simply go along, insisting that Gorsuch prove to them he is a "mainstream" nominee. Democrats are still furious with the way Republicans treated former President Barack Obama's nominee for the open seat last year, refusing to even grant a hearing or a vote to Judge Merrick Garland in Obama's final year in office.