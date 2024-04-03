Senate expected to trim EFA expansion

Apr. 3—CONCORD — The state Senate is expected to trim the House-passed expansion of families that would be eligible for Education Freedom Accounts (EFAs).

In February, the House, by a 190-189 vote, approved a bill (HB 1665) allowing families who earn up to five times the federal poverty level to qualify for the taxpayer-paid scholarships given to parents who send their children to private, religious, alternative public or home school programs.

The change would apply to families of four that make up to $150,000 a year.

The current income eligibility cap is 350% of the federal poverty level,or about $110,000 annually for a family of four.

The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday endorsed an alternative proposal (SB 442) from Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, to raise it to 400%, which would equal $125,000 annually.

Last year, Gov. Chris Sununu signed legislation to raise the income threshold from 300% to 350%.

Bradley said the 400% level is nearly identical to the current median income in New Hampshire.

"The Senate's priority is that they should be targeted (to) families with modest means," Bradley said.

Sununu has told legislative leaders he supports another raise in the income eligibility level for the EFA program he signed into law in 2021.

While the initial first-year estimate from state officials for the program was less than $1 million, participation in the program immediately blew past those early projections. By November 2023, there were 4,552 students in the program at an annual taxpayer cost of nearly $24 million.

State officials expect that outlay to grow to $30 million annually during the current two-year state budget.

The average EFA scholarship is $5,325 per student.

The state education grant given to school districts for each public-school student is $6,217, though that amount is higher in property- and income-poor school districts.

Income verification

Senate GOP leaders had been discussing a proposal to require families receiving EFA grants to face some verification of income eligibility.

Under current law, once a family qualifies, the parents can receive an EFA for those students through high school.

Critics have argued that once a family's income rises above the eligibility threshold, the scholarships should terminate.

Democratic legislative leaders point out that clients on state/federal public assistance programs such as Medicaid and Transitional Assistance to Needy Families have their family incomes verified to keep getting taxpayer-paid aid.

But Bradley noted the Republican-led House of Representatives voted last month, 189-184, to indefinitely postpone a House bill (HB 1594) that would have required annual income eligibility.

The vote means a bill on the subject coming from the Senate cannot be taken up in the House unless members voted by a two-thirds majority to suspend their rules.

"I think it is a fight not worth having," Bradley said.

Another change in the Senate bill would extend hold-harmless grants given to school districts to compensate for the loss students who receive an EFA and exit the public school system.

Under the original program, school districts get a grant of just over $1,000 for each exiting student.

Those grants are set to expire July 1, 2026; Bradley's amendment would extend them out to July 1, 2029.

"This is ensuring that property taxes during the adjustment period do not go up," Bradley said.

The proposal would further trim from 10% to 8% the cap on costs for administration of the program that are paid to the New York-based Children's Scholarship Program.

Currently, the administrative costs are 7.9%, Bradley said.

A final change would pay school districts a pro-rated grant for EFA students who go to a public high school to attend a specific course.

"I think this is a very reasonable compromise — not what everyone would want and more than what some would like," Bradley said.

Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua said it would be more fair if lawmakers would place a cap for children eligible to qualify for Medicaid that is 320% of the federal poverty level.

"I can't vote for this," Rosenwald said.

The Senate committee voted in favor of the plan, 7-2, with Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester joining Rosenwald in opposition.

The Senate was to meet Thursday, but Bradley moved that session to Friday morning due to the expected snowstorm.

