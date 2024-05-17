In Senate District 17, Republican candidates Nunn & Jaddock vie to replace Damon Thayer

The race to replace outgoing Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, is in full swing.

Two first-time political candidates from Scott County, Julia Jaddock and Matt Nunn, are vying for the role.

The 17th Senate District runs a long vertical length, from its southern end at Keeneland and much of Eastern Fayette County all the way up to rural and suburban parts of Kenton County. It also includes the entirety of Grant and Scott counties. . Scott is among the fastest-growing counties in the state, and about half of the district’s population lives there.

Jaddock is a children’s director at Central Church in Georgetown with a background in consulting and business ownership. Nunn is a vice president of enterprise risk management at Toyota Tsusho America, a branch of Toyota Group. Toyota is the largest employer in Scott County by far, and one of the largest employers in the state.

Nunn has focused his campaign on bread-and-butter conservative issues like a business-friendly climate and fiscal conservatism as well as a focus on education. Jaddock has mentioned Certificate of Need reform — a hospital regulatory issue top of mind for many Northern Kentucky Republicans — as a priority alongside fighting against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Thayer is backing Nunn, donating $500 to his campaign recently. Nunn has also received the support of Kentucky Right to Life, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce as well as local judge-executives in all three counties in the district with a judge-executive system of government.

Meanwhile, Jaddock has received the backing of some Liberty Republican groups. Candidates aligning under the loosely-organized banner of “Liberty” Republicanism are generally further right than the mainstream of the party on issues like gun control and the role of government.

One Democrat, Kiana Fields of Georgetown, has filed to run for the seat.

Here’s how Jaddock and Nunn answered questions about themselves, their priorities and their politics:

Julia Jaddock

What about your personal and professional background makes you most qualified to serve?

“It has been said of me that I know how to see the big picture, establish achievable goals, make-effective decisions, and most importantly inspire and bring hope to others. I have been called a leader of leaders. In my 25 years of small business ownership, negotiating contracts all over the country, as a mother of four grown children, teacher, and now serving our great Commonwealth at Central Church as a Children’s Director I have led with integrity, responsibility, and respect for all whom I have had the privilege to work with or serve. With God’s help, I will do the same as your legislator. We need leaders that inspire and can guide our course for faith and family values. This is how I have and will continue to lead others.”

What would be your top 3 issues in Frankfort in the next term?

“In the State Senate, every piece of legislation that I sponsor, co-sponsor and vote for will be measured against our Constitution and our inalienable rights endowed to us by our Creator. This is the big picture of what absolutely must be accomplished.

Practically speaking, I will fiercely fight to make Kentucky open for business in the medical field. Reducing or eliminating Certificate of Need is an example.

I will fight for pro-family laws. Example: Eliminating any government dollars from going to support out-of-place DEI programs in our colleges. I will fight for life at all stages, and I will fight for the need to defend ourselves in our homes and in our communities.”

Republicans have a choice to make in this election. Why should they pick you?

“Because I represent the Republican platform. I am a lifelong Republican, unlike my opponent who has registered with three political parties in the past seven years. I have respected and fostered conservative values all of my life.

I am driven by this ... to bring hope to the heart of Kentucky! I believe that Kentucky can lead the nation in how to bring about conservative change across our great country! I have spoken with so many that are feeling disheartened or disillusioned with an establishment class that are removed from having the heartbeat of the needs of everyday Kentuckians. John Adams said, ‘Our Constitution was made for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.’ Leaders must be selfless to effectively represent the people of the communities in which they live. I’ve lived out selfless and integral practices and I care about Kentucky and the people that make it so strong.”

Republicans currently control the state legislature. How do you intend to make your mark on the party’s direction & advocate for your district?

“This run would not be about me making a mark. This run is about giving the people their voice, ensuring that the people of Kentucky are heard. I would make town halls a regular occurrence throughout the district so that we can hear each other’s needs, directly from each other, and not from a news venue that has an agenda. The town halls would also foster an environment of sharpening each other as we debate with respect.

If we get practiced as a community in debating the issues then we will not fear talking with our neighbors about our differences. Conflict with respect will grow us and only serve to make us better. Let’s not fear the conversation and remain hopeful for an enriching outcome.”

Matt Nunn

What about your personal and professional background makes you most qualified to serve?

“As a retired Army officer, small business owner and corporate executive, I have decades of experience solving complex problems — while avoiding creating unnecessary problems. That experience in itself will lend me to be an effective legislator.

Most importantly, I’m running to serve, not to be served. I realize there is risk through my candidacy. Politics historically involves the sense of “dirtiness” that could negatively affect my professional career, the success of my business, and most importantly my family’s comfort, friendships, and reputation. Even in facing those risks though, I feel a responsibility to my district. I’ve lived the American Dream and I want future generations to have that same opportunity. That is the reason I raised my right hand at 18 and swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and that is what still calls me today, to serve in a legislative capacity.”

What would be your top 3 issues in Frankfort in the next term?

“1. Education is the cornerstone of a prosperous society, and I am dedicated to ensuring that every child in Kentucky has access to a high-quality education. I will support initiatives that empower educators, enhance school safety, and provide students with the skills they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive global economy.

2. As a small business owner and corporate executive, I understand the vital role that businesses play in driving economic growth and creating opportunities for communities. I will advocate for pro-business policies - that reduce burdensome regulations, lower taxes, and promote entrepreneurship. All which will unleash the full potential of Kentucky’s economy.

3. I am committed to ensuring that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and efficiently. I will prioritize responsible budgeting, eliminate wasteful spending, and work to address long-term fiscal challenges facing the state, without burdening future generations with debt.”

Republicans have a choice to make in this election. Why should they pick you?

“As a Republican voter, I always ask myself two questions when evaluating a candidate:

Can I trust that person to represent my values as well as the needs of my family and community? Will they be effective in representation?

I believe the endorsements I’ve received from the NRA, Kentucky Right to Life, and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce demonstrate my commitment to conservative values.

For Legislators to be effective, they must possess the ability to listen well, develop creative solutions to problems, and build consensus around their ideas. I’ve demonstrated my ability to do those things in my professional career, with my business, and through my work in the community. That is why I’ve received the endorsement of the County Judge Executives in Kenton, Grant, and Scott Counties — as well as many other leaders throughout the 17th District.”

Republicans currently control the state legislature. How do you intend to make your mark on the party’s direction & advocate for your district?

“I will work hard to find solutions to the problems facing our public schools. Regardless of what happens with the “school choice” amendment this fall, most of the children in our Commonwealth will remain in traditional public schools. We absolutely need public schools to succeed and be successful. Our public schools must be places that attract quality teachers and support-staff. They must be a place where parents still desire their children to be educated. And they must be a place where children are learning the highest level of skills needed to compete in the workforce.

I’ve spent my career developing effective solutions to complex problems and building consensus around those ideas. I intend to work with my colleagues to ensure Kentucky’s public schools are providing students with the skills they need to succeed, regardless of the career path they choose after high school.”