Senate Democrats push for border bill vote

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – A new border bill is being called critical for security and a political game.

The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal Thursday.

Democrats say this will strengthen border security and attack the fentanyl crisis.

Republicans claim it’s an election year ploy for votes that would weaken the border.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is forcing Republicans’ hand and bringing the bipartisan border bill back up for a vote.

“Will both sides come together to advance a bipartisan border security bill? Will partisanship get in the way yet again,” Schumer asked.

The legislation would reduce border crossings and increase the standards to qualify for asylum to deal with the flow of fentanyl.

“Our Republican friends are talking about closing the borders. It has fentanyl. This bill will stop the flow of fentanyl in many large ways,” said Schumer.

The bill failed to pass more than 100 days ago after former president Donald Trump encouraged Republicans to shoot it down.

Michigan Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow says this would make a difference.

“They had a chance to do something. Tomorrow they’re going to have another chance,” said Stabenow.

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and other Republicans are calling this an election year ploy, and the Senate should take up the House border bill, H.R.-2.

“H.R.-2 would secure the border but Schumer and Durbin don’t have the spine to bring that bill forward and actually discuss border security,” Blackburn said.

Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance demands the president do something to address the border.

He says Democrat senators pushing a bill doesn’t solve the problem.

“Joe Biden opened the southern border. Joe Biden can close the southern border and it’s really that simple,” said Vance.

The Senate bill needs 60 votes to pass but it is expected to fail because of Republican opposition. House Speaker Mike Johnson already said it’s dead on arrival in the House.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.