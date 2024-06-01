The Senate Democrat races

May 31—Senate Democratic races

Many New Mexicans are trying to snag a seat and nametag on the state Senate floor with the Democrats. There are seven contested Democratic primary races for the Senate, the most of any of the legislative races in Bernalillo, Sandoval, Valencia and Santa Fe counties. Familiar and new names will be on the ballot for these seats. Every contested race among the four counties has two candidates, except District 24, which has three.

Following are candidates' responses to a Journal questionnaire; responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

District 9

Two Democrats are looking to snag outgoing Democratic Rep. Brenda McKenna's District 9 seat for a chance to serve Corrales, Placitas and the town of Bernalillo. In November, the winner will face either Frida Susana Vasquez or Audrey Trujillo, who are running in the District 9 Republican primary.

Cindy Nava

1. How long have you lived in your district?

Four years

2. Why are you running?

New Mexico needs our own version of The American Dream — a state with a world-class education system, affordable housing and accessible health care. As a former DACA recipient, I know these building blocks must be in place to create success. I want to help build this New Mexico Dream for our families.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

I believe that every child deserves a great education, everyone needs a place they call home, and every New Mexican deserves professional, affordable and accessible health care. Everyone has the right to feel safe on our streets and neighborhoods. Finally, New Mexico has tremendous potential for further economic development.

4. What experience do you have?

Policy advocate for 20 years, senior policy advisor, field policy and management, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; executive director, Transform Education New Mexico; political director, Ben Ray Lujan U.S. Senate Campaign; chief administrative officer, The U.S. Hispanic Leadership Institute; executive leadership fellow, Aspen Institute.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

We must professionalize New Mexico's Legislature to ensure we are attracting the brightest candidates from all walks of life and that the Legislature has the time and resources it needs to pass quality laws. There is an opportunity to work together and deliver the best legislation possible for all New Mexicans.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

I appreciate the ways, that despite differences, New Mexico's legislators can come together to pass bipartisan legislation. I am also impressed with the qualifications and competencies of so many of our current legislators — from education to business, law, science, and more.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

My first order of business is to serve my constituents well and to learn as much as I can about how to be an effective legislator. If my colleagues were to desire my service as a member of leadership, I would be more than happy to serve.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

I am the daughter of a construction worker and a housekeeper whose parents came to the U.S. seeking a better life for their children with the aspiration of the American Dream, and it has been my great honor to work tirelessly each and every day to honor their sacrifices and open gateways of opportunity to reassure our communities that the American Dream is an attainable reality in this country and in our Land of Enchantment.

Heather Balas

1. How long have you lived in your district?

20 years

2. Why are you running?

I worry every day about the future of our state and nation. The fractured nature of federal policymaking today means state legislatures could easily become the last line of defense on key issues like women's health and fair elections. We need experienced people who know policy and find lasting solutions.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Top-rate, equitable education preparing students for changing jobs of the future. A more diverse economy supporting small business and innovation, so our young people can build futures here and reduce our over-reliance on oil and gas. Access to health care, mental health care and reproductive health. Sound conservation. Guarding democracy.

4. What experience do you have?

I served 12 years as executive director of New Mexico First, a statewide policy organization co-founded by Sens. Jeff Bingaman and Pete Domenici, then was tapped by the Thornburg Foundation to lead investments in good government. I currently work every day to advance a fair, trusted democratic process in America.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

Regarding culture, I'd like to see the Legislature become less polarized, with more lawmakers focused on truly listening to others. Regarding structure, I support passage of the package of modernization bills that would eliminate the swings between the 30- and 60-day sessions, compensate legislators and provide modest staffing.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

I like that the legislative sessions are more transparent than in the past, with most hearings streamed live on Zoom. I like that hearing recordings are now archived online. Lastly, I believe the current lawmakers work very hard every day — and that practice must continue.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

I believe the best leaders are those who listen well, behave respectfully, are well-prepared and work hard to develop in-depth knowledge of the material at hand. Those are people who naturally earn the opportunity to lead. That's the approach I plan to take in the New Mexico Senate.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

A fifth-generation New Mexican, I was raised in Portales, where I learned on my grandparents' farm to work hard and be adaptive. Those traits are also requirements for advancing policy change — something I learned from dedicating my career to strengthening New Mexico. I have contributed to laws in education, economy, environment, ethics and health care. I will bring to the Senate my decades of policy work, deep experience in public deliberation and proven tenacity — all to achieve lasting change.

District 11

Incumbent Sen. Linda Lopez is up against Richard Carrion in the race for the District 11 seat, which covers part of southern Albuquerque along Central Avenue and to the west of the Rio Grande. No Republicans are running for this district seat, so who wins the primary will likely wind up in the Roundhouse.

Linda Lopez

1. How long have you lived in your district?

Purchased home in West Gate 1995.

2. Why are you running?

I am running for re-election to ensure quality health care, quality mental health care, a strong/responsive educational system, protection of our environment, investment in families/children, work towards creating safe communities for all.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

My top issues include enacting the educational reforms outlined in the Yazzie/Martinez litigation; stopping gun violence, sexual assault and domestic violence; strengthening the recruitment, training and placement of mental health professionals; protecting our water.

4. What experience do you have?

Elected in 1996 to the New Mexico Legislature representing the South Valley and South West Mesa, I have passed legislation improving our community and state, including paper ballots (2006) and access to reproductive health care (2021). I listen to community issues/concerns and work to find a resolution.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

The Legislature needs to change from a 30-day/60-day system to a 60-day legislative session every year. New Mexico should provide a base salary to legislators, ensuring a cross-section of New Mexico communities participate.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

Legislators should continue to converse, listen and find common ground to work on solutions for our state.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

I have been honored to serve as Senate majority caucus chair, majority whip and Senate Rules Committee chair.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

Not at this time.

Richard Carrion

1. How long have you lived in your district?

40-plus years.

2. Why are you running?

I am running for office not seeking power, prestige, name recognition and certainly not for the money, as this is a non-paid position. Instead, I am running to serve my community, to be a voice to the voiceless and to work building a better community.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

1. Crime: Holding criminals accountable and producing a safer community. 2. Education: Providing an option for school choice and offering a workforce development program for skilled trades. 3. Health care: Lure more doctors and nurses to New Mexico. 4. Economic growth: Update roads, bridges and tax- friendly policies for businesses.

4. What experience do you have?

Please do not underestimate my inexperience with my desire to get the job done. My opponent has been in office 27 years longer than I, but these abilities' that I possess will be an asset in the position I am seeking: Integrity, leadership skills, analytical and critical-thinking skills, decisive commonsense decisionmaker, and problem solving.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

I would like to see an annual salary for the legislators, as I believe this will generate interest for candidates from all walks of life. Having the average, hardworking, blue-collar workers run for public office, like me, is something that I would like to see more of.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

I would like to see the same process continue for passage of New Mexico legislation. I believe this process provides structure, time for discussion, collaboration with other legislators to adjust the bill, if needed, and to provide a simple majority vote to enact legislation.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

I am more than willing to take on a leadership position if called to do so, or if I feel there is a need for one. However, more important is my leadership for my constituents of District 11 in the South Valley and providing them positive change and direction.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

I would be honored and humbled if elected to represent District 11 as state senator. I understand voting for and electing someone new, after the current and incumbent candidate has been in this position for 27 years, is hard and a very difficult decision. However, I believe it is something that must be done for our state to make a positive change. I will be a person with integrity, empathy, fairness and patience who represents the South Valley, the heart and soul of Albuquerque.

District 13

Two Democrats are running to represent Bernalillo County's District 13, encompassing communities around the Big I. Incumbent Sen. Bill O'Neil faces Debbie O'Malley, and with no Republicans running, one will move on to an uncontested race in the General Election.

Bill O'Neill

1. How long have you lived in your district?

I have lived in my home in the North Valley for over 20 years, and before that, I lived downtown.

2. Why are you running?

I'm seeking reelection because I believe I'm at the top of my game. My decision to run isn't driven by political opportunity but by my desire to propel my community forward. I'm committed to continuing the progress we've made and ensuring that our community thrives.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

I'm focused on holding violent criminals accountable, supporting victims and addressing root causes in our criminal justice system. I'm committed to finding solutions for the unhoused, ensuring accessible voting and protecting our environment. My goal is a safer, more just and sustainable community for everyone.

4. What experience do you have?

My background is in criminal justice reform. I served in the New Mexico House from 2008-2012 and have been in the Senate since. My deep understanding of the Legislature gives me an advantage to hit the ground running.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

We need a professional Legislature to see real progress. Young people should be able to participate, but our current system favors the well-off and retired individuals to lead.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

I want our Legislature to maintain its commitment to working together for the betterment of our state. By ensuring collaboration and addressing the diverse needs of our constituents effectively, we can build trust and achieve better outcomes for all New Mexicans.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

I've been offered committee chair roles, but they would limit my focus on important legislation. I'm running not for titles, but to get things done for my community.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

I'm incredibly proud of my progressive track record, consistently advocating for our community. I'm committed to continuing this fight.

Debbie O'Malley

1. How long have you lived in your district?

I was born within the "new" boundaries for District 13.

2. Why are you running?

I believe the voters in District 13 deserve a choice, and I want the senator who holds that seat to be a strong advocate for the priorities important to our district and to work with our local officials to leverage and bring more resources to our underserved neighborhoods.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Strategies to increase affordable housing, transitional and permanent; laws that effectively address gun violence; access to affordable health care; support for our students to succeed in school.

4. What experience do you have?

In the late 1980s, I and my neighbors successfully organized to get basic improvements to our underserved neighborhood while fighting an industrial polluter. The revitalization of the Sawmill neighborhood is a result of many years of this commitment. This experience led to my seeking public office as a city councilor and county commissioner.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

New Mexico is the only state that does not provide a salary for legislators, and that needs to change. It should not be a financial burden for anyone who is eligible to serve in this capacity. Last session, funding was passed to provide district representatives with salaried staff.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

We need to retain a State Ethics Commission, but it should be independent.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

Yes. I think it is important to accept and to seek appointments that strengthen an elected official's position to better advocate for the community they serve.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

I have a record of getting the resources necessary to get things done. From affordable housing projects such as Calle Cuarte on Fourth Street and developing all the parks in Vista del Norte to spearheading the passage of the behavioral health tax for the county.

District 15

Around the Northeast Heights, Heather Berghmans is running to replace incumbent Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, who has served as a senator since 2013. The primary winner will go on to compete against Republican Craig Degenhardt in November's General Election.

Heather Jean Berghmans

1. How long have you lived in your district?

Since 2019

2. Why are you running?

I am running because public service is one of the most impactful ways to improve the lives of children, women and families — and because leaders who are unethical and ineffective must go.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

My top concerns are those of our community: reducing crime, homelessness and gun violence; improving educational outcomes for our students; housing affordability; access to health care; and greater support for families needing child care and elder care. I believe we must do more to address climate change and protect our natural resources.

4. What experience do you have?

I am a policy analyst, a finance consultant and a new mom. I have also worked in business and international e-commerce. For over five years, I worked with our state's Democratic lawmakers to pass legislation that has contributed to major victories for working families and our environment.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

We need more diversity in the Legislature — of experience, ethnicity, age and gender. New Mexico has the last unpaid legislature in the country, and it largely limits the type of person who can serve to those who are retired or independently wealthy. This needs to change. Legislators must also have staff.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

I have generally seen lawmakers of both parties in New Mexico work to find common ground to get things done, unlike what we see nationally. A culture of mutual respect needs to be honored and continued.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

My goal in the state Senate is to serve the people of District 15 to the best of my abilities, with honesty and integrity.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

There are bright-line distinctions between me and my opponent and how we treat people. It's why leaders like U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, Sheriff John Allen and other state legislators are supporting me. It's time for a state senator with integrity to address the serious issues facing our families.

Daniel Ivey-Soto

1. How long have you lived in your district?

21 years

2. Why are you running?

The rich and powerful do not need the benefit of laws and rules, for they have money and power. I am running to be a voice to those who are not rich and lack power. Over the last 12 years that has been my focus.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Public safety is key, as that impacts quality of life, economic development and personal safety. Quality education is paramount, which is why I invest in our schools. Jobs and a healthy economy provide our youth options. Safe and accessible elections ensure a voice to the people in the political process.

4. What experience do you have?

Over 87 bills signed into law (a record!). Highlights include enhancement for strangulation and suffocation in intimate partner relationships, no-bond hold for repeat felony offenders, filing the lawsuit that brought marriage equality to New Mexico, creating the Local Election Act to vote for all local offices at the same time.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

Legislators should be paid for their service (I sponsored this three times); initial ethics investigations should be conducted by the independent State Ethics Commission to remove politics from that process; the budget should better reflect the policy priorities, including proper independent funding of the Secretary of State and State Auditor.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

Robust debate on the issues when bills get presented in committee and on the floor. This ensures a process of improvement of legislation that benefits the entire state of New Mexico.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

I am running to be reelected to the title of senator. I owe it to my constituents to focus first and foremost on being their senator. I seek no other title.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

Serving District 15 for the past 12 years has been a tremendous honor. I know I have ruffled feathers in the process, and have learned humility along the way. I ask for your vote so that I may continue the good work that I have done on your behalf.

District 21

Another Northeast Heights Race, this one mainly north of Academy Road, will lead to a new face in the District 21 seat, held by outgoing Republican Rep. Mark Moores. Two candidates are trying to secure the Democrat spot in hopes to later face off with the Republican who wins the three-way race in the primary.

Athena Ann Christodoulou

1. How long have you lived in your district?

Almost 25 years

2. Why are you running?

We all want safe communities and a good education and economic opportunity for our kids. In a decade, I hear their thanks. Thanks for our courage, wisdom, and compassion to find solutions together. I served our country and my family, now I wish to serve the people of New Mexico.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

My community is concerned about crime right now, especially involving guns. As a Moms Demand Action gun sense candidate, I will work to protect our second graders along with our Second Amendment rights, and work to lessen the impact of warmer times we will be facing. Heat incites more violence.

4. What experience do you have?

I'm a retired Navy commander, experienced tech entrepreneur, energy and environmental engineer, and mom. I've been in front of legislators in committee hearings as a citizen, making brief comments in support of clean air, land and water. In 2023, I served as a committee bill analyst in the New Mexico Legislature.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

Coming to the Legislature as an engineer and naval officer, I would like to see more effort to prioritize legislation, see more action than words and facilitate a professional legislature. Let's bring more transparency in lobbying and legislator relationships. Improve the capital outlay process with a more comprehensive oversight.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

Citizen participation matters, and the current ability for remote comment in committees means our voices are at least heard. That opportunity needs to be in all committees. The collegial manner between all legislators operating in the woman-majority House sets the tone for a government by and with the people.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

It is rare for a new senator to take a leadership position. But having led in the Navy and in business, I would step in confidently if the opportunity arose. We have lost leadership in the Finance Committee, and certainly my expertise is in alignment.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

I love this community. It ranges from affordable, manufactured homes to gated mansions. Our public schools are excellent. However, our previous legislators could have done better on some infrastructure. Let's build the indoor pool first at North Domingo Baca, address some of the roads and create a truly walkable community.

Philip Snedeker

1. How long have you lived in your district?

11 years.

2. Why are you running?

It is my desire to continue my lifelong, dedicated public servant role, with a strong commitment to serving the people of my community.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Comprehensive crime, volence reduction initiatives, measures to address homlessness, improvement of our educational system, support/strengthen pretrial detention, strengthen economy/business development.

4. What experience do you have?

Two-year municipal police officer; 10-year senior officer, New Mexico State Police; former sheriff, Quay County, New Mexico; 31-year career administrator, New Mexico Correction Department; Probation/Parole Division, Albuquerque; certified New Mexico secondary level school teacher.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

Comprehensive, accountable, transparent representation of our state's citizens and their needs.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

The ability of citizens to actively participate in their government.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

I plan to contribute to the welfare and good of the citizens of this state in accordance with my professional background and education.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

I am able to offer a unique and unmatched 47-year career as a dedicated, lifelong public servant, and I am professionally prepared to take on the responsibility of serving the citizens of our state.

District 24

No Republican is running for District 24, all but guaranteeing a Democrat will represent the southwestern Santa Fe area. Three women are trying to get Sen. Nany Rodriguez's spot after she decided not to run again.

Anna Hansen

1. How long have you lived in your district?

I've lived in the District 24 for 40 years.

2. Why are you running?

To bring real environmental leadership to the Legislature and champion sustainability. As senator, I'll secure improved infrastructure, increase access to health/mental/behavioral care and expand broadband. I'll champion solutions for housing, climate change, water security, demand greater investments in our schools and protect our diverse heritage and cultural landscape.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Water protections, including expanding surface water protections and banning PFAS use. Establishing a state bank and micro-lending program for New Mexicans, passing Paid Medical Family Leave, increasing the Child Tax Credit and holding our state accountable for its education shortcomings and financially going beyond the Yazzie-Martinez agreement.

4. What experience do you have?

Two-term county commissioner; president, Northern Rio Grande National Heritage Area; chair, Coalition of Sustainable Communities NM; president, Women of National Association of Counties. Graduate of UNM (master's, BFA), a small-business owner.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

The capital outlay process needs to be overhauled, with more emphasis on investing these extreme financial returns for long-term gain instead of projects that aren't shovel ready. Extending the length of the budget session to at least 45 days. Greater government transparency and expanded public participation.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

Keeping accessibility open to legislators, and New Mexico is a beautiful and diverse place that should continue to be recognized and celebrated by the Legislature. The floor-session moments help to dampen partisan rhetoric and serve as reminder that their votes impact all New Mexicans, not just their district.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

I would be honored to be offered a leadership role, as a chair or vice chair.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

I've spent my entire life being a champion of sustainability, environmental stewardship and conservation. Delivered millions for our trails, roads, sewers, greenspaces and protection of groundwater. Will continue to work on protecting New Mexicans from nuclear proliferation and continue to support the cleanup of PFAS, radioactive and toxic waste.

Veronica Ray Krupnick

1. How long have you lived in your district?

I've lived in Senate District 24 for the past 5 years, in various parts of the district.

2. Why are you running?

I am running for because I know we have never had a voice like mine in office, and it is time for bold change. I'm a 28-year-old Indigenous leader who has the lived experience, professional background and determination to bring a new voice to New Mexico politics.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

My No. 1 priority is child welfare and safety. Additional priorities of mine are affordable and accessible housing, environmental justice, behavioral health and strengthening tribal sovereignty. As a career child welfare advocate and foster care alumni, I want to ensure our children, young people and families are holistically supported.

4. What experience do you have?

I've served as a child welfare advocate, leading policy efforts locally, statewide and nationally for nearly six years. My advocacy is centered in racial equity, decriminalization and uplifting lived experience solutions. I'm the year-round leadership analyst to House Majority Leader Chasey and staffed the recent 30- and 60-day legislative sessions.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

I want to see the modernization of our Legislature, so more young, diverse and working leaders can serve. We need voices like mine who represent historically excluded communities and are living the daily challenges of the average New Mexican. Opening this door is how I believe we create transformation.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

Working as a legislative staffer, I have seen and appreciate how accessible our lawmakers are. We often refer to the State Capitol as "The People's House," and I never want that to change. I hope we continue to grow and strengthen the bridge between people and policy.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

In the context of the structure of the Legislature, I will not be running for a leadership position. I will add, I truly feel that serving in Senate District 24 would be stepping into a leadership position.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

I believe our children and youths are a meter of the health of our society, and as a state, we are struggling in this area. I am in this fight to ensure this foundational and vulnerable population has what they need to live holistically well and safe lives. I am a leader centered in courage, compassion and fierce community, I am ready to be a champion and voice for our future!

Linda Trujillo

1. How long have you lived in your district?

I've lived at this location for 19 years.

2. Why are you running?

I'm running for state Senate to be a voice for our community and enact positive change. As the first person in my family to attend and graduate from college, I know how education can impact a person's life. It stops the cycle of poverty and opens doors to more opportunities.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Our most pressing issues aren't new, just more acute. We all want and need access to educational opportunities, affordable housing, good jobs and the right to make medical decisions. I will protect women's reproductive health care; advocate for early childhood, K-12, and higher education; increase affordable housing; and foster high-wage jobs.

4. What experience do you have?

When we invest in education, we're investing in families. That's why I co-sponsored the creation of the Early Childhood Education and Care Department. Education is the foundation for a brighter future. When we commit to this priority, we create opportunities for a positive impact in our community.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

I support professionalizing the Legislature. Legislators should be fairly compensated to attract a diverse range of candidates. I also support providing year-round staff to ensure continuity in legislative work, better constituent services and more informed decision-making.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

While I would like to have the 30-day session extended and the limitation on budget-related bills eliminated, I don't want any session to extend beyond 60 days.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

Right now, I'm just working to get elected.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

As an attorney with a background in education and public administration, I've been able to shape sound policy that centers around people. In addition to establishing the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, I delivered vital funding for the Santa Fe Teen Center and Plaza improvements. I helped ensure access to vital reproductive health care and implemented an executive order signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to protect licensed health care providers. I was also the Superintendent of the Regulation and Licensing Department, where I successfully worked with legislators to pass the Cannabis Regulation Act, which positively impacts our state — $75 million cannabis excise tax reported through January 2024 to support vital services.

District 26

In another Senate race without any Republicans running, two Democrats want to serve the communities mostly west of the Rio Grande near Interstate 40 in Albuquerque. Incumbent Sen. Moe Maestas is trying to keep the Sente seat he won in 2022, after serving as a representative for 15 years.

Julie Radoslovich

1. How long have you lived in your district?

I have lived in my district for 23 years.

2. Why are you running?

Our neighbors — including working families, women, immigrants, children and the elderly — deserve a legislator who will show up on behalf of their interests. Voters to whom I speak daily say that my opponent is out of touch with their concerns and largely disengaged from dialogue with voices on the ground.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

A flourishing economy; strong public education system; a healthier, more secure collective future are all interlinked. In partnership with stakeholders, I will prioritize measures in the Senate to build safer communities; strengthen educational frameworks; support our neighbors providing care for elderly family members; and safekeep our greenway spaces, water, and air.

4. What experience do you have?

For over 20 years, I served as a teacher and then principal/director with Albuquerque Public Schools at South Valley Academy. Legislative bodies benefit from voices informed by direct classroom experience. I also bring academic training in public administration as well as nearly a decade working in national health care policy.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

This Senate seat is not about my voice — it's about empowering and amplifying the voices of the people who live in District 26. It's about realizing that we all rise when our families enjoy the wealth of potential and opportunity together. Creating a more prosperous future begins with that truth.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

I spent the week of my 55th birthday in Santa Fe listening to testimony in committee hearings about paid family medical leave and sensible gun safety measures. I appreciate that everyday citizens can access the legislative process as our state works toward policies that make the most sense for New Mexico families.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

My immediate focus — and the chief obligation of any elected official — is to champion the solutions that already exist within the expertise of the stakeholders closest to a challenge. I plan to invest all of my energies in sustained, dynamic collaboration that will advance community-driven solutions.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

Born and raised in the South Valley, I'm one of 12 children. My siblings and I filled out an entire front pew at St. Edwin Catholic Church, and we're all proud Rio Grande alumni. My deep roots in the community animate my long record of advocacy. Folks in Senate District 26 presently lack a state senator who will put them first, and that sad reality demands change. SD26 Democratic voters should be able to rely upon their elected officeholders to honor and live by Democratic ideals.

Antonio "Moe" Maestas

1. How long have you lived in your district?

I live approximately a mile and a half from my childhood home. I have lived in on the west side for 29 years (since returning from college), including apartment, a mobile home and current home.

2. Why are you running?

I love New Mexico and I love the West Side. I have been a proven leader in the Legislature for 18 years and hope to continue contributing to public safety, growing our economy, improving educational outcomes consistent with the Martinez/Yazzie concerns and providing more access to affordable health care.

3. What issues are top of mind for you?

Public safety and fighting crime. As a former prosecutor, I believe the criminal justice system must ensure swift and certain justice. Building out our early childhood educational system; overcoming generational poverty with good economic policy and sound infrastructure investment to spur economic growth; and building a strong behavioral health system.

4. What experience do you have?

I was a community organizer, worked nights in a factory to put myself through college, and prosecuted violent crimes as young lawyer. I have 18 years of experience in the Legislature, having served as: majority whip, chair of Commerce Committee and member of Finance Committee, and know how to get things done.

5. What do you want to see change in New Mexico's Legislature?

We need to modernize the New Mexico Legislature. I support a robust session of 60/90 weekdays each year that doesn't require an executive message to introduce legislation. Legislators need year-round staff to deal with constituent services and ensure capital projects are on schedule. We also need a paid Legislature.

6. What do you want to see stay the same in New Mexico's Legislature?

The New Mexico Legislature needs to maintain decorum and collegiality. Simple and trusted rules of procedure in committee and on the floor must be strengthened. We must be an example of democracy, regardless of what happens in D.C. We must restore people's confidence in government with honesty, accountability and transparency.

7. Do you plan to take a leadership position?

I am prepared to serve in any capacity the caucus deems is best given my strengths. Whether in leadership someday or committee chair. That is not my goal, however. My priority is using my experience to improve the quality of life of people on the West Side and Atrisco neighborhood.

8. Anything else you'd like to add?

Endorsed by Planned Parenthood, Equality New Mexico, ATF, NEA, AFSCME 18, Building & Trades, Carpenters 1319, IBEW 611 and LiUNA! 16. Also, Sen. Ben Ray Lujan, Congressman Gabe Vasquez, Gov. Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Raul Torrez, Speaker Javier Martinez and Rep. Cynthia Borrego, Councilor Klarissa Pena and Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada.