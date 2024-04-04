Senate continues initiative petition process debate, ‘ballot candy’ in question

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Republicans are another step closer to making it harder for voters to amend the state’s constitution.

It’s a topic that appears to be discussed and debated over and over again.

The initiative petition process is how voters legalized recreational and medical marijuana. While those in favor say this legislation protects the constitution, the other side says it takes away the voice of the people.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.