green: I'm waiting 30+ years for this trickle down to reach me. Meanwhile I notice that the list of Forbes Magazine billionaires is getting longer and wealthier every year. Instead of opening up a factory, these people use their money to buy influence to tilt the table further in their direction. I get up and go to work every day and yet go backwards financially. This country has become OF, BY and FOR the billionaires. It's not sustainable and will not end well.