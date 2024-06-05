Senate committee votes to allow PennDOT motorcycle inspections year-round

Pennsylvania Capitol Building. May 24, 2022. Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg, for the Capital-Star).

Pennsylvania Capitol Building in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star).

While winter may not be the best time to ride a motorcycle, the Pennsylvania Senate Transportation Committee has agreed that the state should allow motorcycle inspections to be conducted during those colder months

As it stands, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation only allows motorcycle safety inspections, which are required for registration, from October to March.

A bill proposed by Sen. Camera Bartolotta (R- Westmoreland) would change that, allowing inspections to be conducted year round. That bill was advanced by the Senate Transportation Committee Wednesday.

“Motorcycles can be purchased, driven and repaired year round, Bartolotta said. “This bill would provide some consistency by simply allowing PennDOT certified stations to offer inspection services to Pennsylvania motorcyclists on a year-round basis.”

The bill was advanced out of committee with a unanimous vote. A similar bill passed the House in April.

