Senate committee advances firearm storage legislation
The R.I. Senate Judiciary Committee passed legislation Tuesday that would require gun owners to safely store their firearms when not in use.
The R.I. Senate Judiciary Committee passed legislation Tuesday that would require gun owners to safely store their firearms when not in use.
Why one expert recommends having a "thoughtful conversation" about gun safety instead of taking the approach "that guns are bad and we shouldn't have them."
Former special counsel Robert Hur testified that he did not unfairly disparage President Biden when he described the 81-year-old as “an elderly poor man with a poor memory” in a report that concluded he should not face criminal charges.
Saban may be retired but he had a thundering message to the college sports world on Capitol Hill on Tuesday: Pay the players — but with limitations.
Bryce Young has a new weapon.
Kate Hudson, Brooke Shields and Kate Moss love this brand — you rarely see it marked this low.
Campbell Soup closes on one of its biggest deals yet. Here's what investors should expect.
President Biden and former President Donald Trump are both likely to clinch the nomination for president inside their respective parties Tuesday in the next round of state primary contests.
The two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year is a potential No. 2 selection come April.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
A Cybertruck forum user claimed that Tesla canceled their other reservations as punishment for listing their truck for sale.
Declining prices for many goods are helping slow inflation, but basics such as housing, food, gasoline, and energy continued to come in hotter than expected.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa set historic viewership numbers for all of the major traditional TV networks after the Big Ten title game on CBS.
Google announced a number of new features for Google Play listings for games, including AI-powered FAQs, displaying the latest YouTube videos, new immersive ad formats and support for native PC game publishing. The announcements were made at the Google for Games Developer Summit held in San Francisco. Developers can display promotions and the latest YouTube videos directly in their listings — they will be shown to users in the Games tab of the Play Store.
Lincoln police arrested a woman who they say stole more than $27,000 in gas due to a pump glitch at a local gas station over the course of six months.
The US Copyright Office (USCO) and the Patent and Trademark Office have published a report on the legal framework around NFTs. They say current laws are sufficient to deal with IP issues, but "trademark infringement and misuse is prevalent on NFT marketplaces."
In enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS), usage-based pricing — a pricing model in which customers are charged only when they use a product or service — is gaining ground. Often, companies paying for usage-based-pricing products struggle to figure out what to bill their own customers for said products. "This is a new challenge for engineers, as they need to build a real-time infrastructure to put cost control in place and integrate usage data with product and revenue teams," Peter Marton, co-founder and CEO of OpenMeter, told TechCrunch in an interview.
Shelter inflation slowed in February, according to the CPI report Tuesday. But housing inflation is neither falling fast enough nor has a light at the end of the tunnel, economists say, until the supply issues are addressed.
Take slow, deep breaths, Yankees fans.
Epic Games has announced a new pricing structure for non-game developers to use its Unreal Engine. It’ll cost these folks $1,850 per seat to use the software.
Winston played the last four seasons with the Saints.