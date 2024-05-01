Senate candidate Mark Lamb says he has a proven conservative track record unlike Kari Lake

In a U.S. Senate race often dominated by Republican front-runner Kari Lake, it’s easy to forget that Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is running for the GOP nomination, too.

He’s got a low-key demeanor and his personal style doesn’t seem to linger the way Lake’s combative politics does.

When Lake entered the Senate race in October with former President Donald Trump’s prominent endorsement, many people thought the nominating race was over. But Lamb has stuck around.

"I think when we're talking about the highest one of the highest offices in the state of Arizona, I think it's important that we really know what we're getting," Lamb said in an exclusive interview with The Gaggle. "And I've as an elected official, I've kind of given people like I have a track record. You can kind of see what I believe and what I stand for, whether I truly stand for what I believe."

In this episode of The Gaggle, Lamb shares his views on the 1864 abortion law, why he wouldn’t have voted for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s bipartisan border security bill, and ultimately why he wants your vote in the July 30 primary.

Arizona's US Senate candidates

