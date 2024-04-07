Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks’ campaign office in Silver Spring burglarized

A campaign office of two-term Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who is running for U.S. Senate, was burglarized, according to her campaign.

Montgomery County Police said officers responded midday Friday to the office on the 8400 block of Colesville Road in Silver Spring, where “personal property belonging to an employee was reported to have been stolen and items appeared to be in a state of minor disarray.” No injuries were reported, and no suspects were identified, police said.

Alsobrooks’ campaign, which described the location as its Montgomery County field office, said in a news release that a staffer who had gone to the location “found his desk disheveled, campaign items thrown in the trash, personal belongings stolen, and his closed and sealed leather notebook containing sensitive campaign information was untied and had been opened.”

Alsobrooks said in a statement that the office “seemed to be targeted.”

“What I will say is that this will not deter us,” she said in a statement. Surveillance cameras are being installed at that office, the release says.

Alsobrooks and U.S. Rep David Trone are the Democratic frontrunners in the race to replace outgoing incumbent Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin. The Baltimore Sun, in partnership with WBFF FOX45 and the University of Baltimore’s Schaefer Center for Public Policy, is slated to host a forum between them later this month. The Republican frontrunner is Larry Hogan, the former governor of Maryland.