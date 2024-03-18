Senate budget includes millions for Lexington affordable housing, airport and more

The Kentucky Senate has included millions of dollars for several Fayette County area projects including $10 million for a partnership to build new affordable housing on Transylvania University’s former baseball field.

As part of the Senate’s version of House Bill 1, a one-time spending bill, and House Bill 6, the government’s operating budget, the Senate added funds for several Lexington-area based projects and groups.

But the appropriations are not final.

The Senate passed both bills last week. The Republican-controlled House and Senate were in conference committee Monday to hammer out the differences between the House and Senate versions of the two bills.

The Senate version included $10 million for Lexington’s Transformational Housing Affordability Partnership, a proposed affordable housing development on Transylvania University’s former baseball field off of Radcliffe Road and Haggard Lane, which was announced in January.

A banking group — consisting of Central Bank, Community Trust Bank, Republic Bank and Trust, Stock Yards Bank and Traditional Bank — has pooled $2.8 million toward the purchase of the property from Transy.

Developers AU Associates, Habitat for Humanity, Urban League of Lexington and Winterwood have tentatively agreed to develop homes, apartments and possibly townhouses on the 12.5 acre property.

Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe, R-Lexington, said the $10 million could be used for infrastructure for the future project. If it gets final approval, the money would go the city’s affordable housing fund and would be earmarked for the Transy project.

A zone change for the property has not been filed or approved, which is necessary for the project to move forward. Neighbors in the Radcliffe-Marlboro area, which borders the property, said in January they had had little contact with the developers of the property prior to the announcement.

Neighborhood officials were not immediately available for comment.

Money for more airport renovations

The Blue Grass Airport also would receive $5 million from the state under the Senate’s proposal. The state money could be matched with federal dollars for capital projects, airport officials said.

“Right now, we are nearing the completion of our master plan, and from that plan, we will have a significant number of new projects pertaining to the airport terminal and roadways,” said Amy Caudill, a spokesperson for the airport. “Our number of passengers is quickly growing, and we are getting ready to experience the busiest summer travel season in the airport’s history.”

The Blue Grass Regional Airport in Lexington, Ky, Thursday, August 3, 2023.

$21.9 million for Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association new research facility

Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association, which is based in Lexington, would also receive $21.9 million for a livestock research facility at a University of Kentucky research farm in Woodford County.

Bledsoe said keeping the cattlemen in Central Kentucky was important for Lexington’s economy. It was possible that the group could have moved out of Central Kentucky, she said.

The proposed livestock research center will help educate both current and future cattle producers. The proposed building would also have instructional space, a culinary center and would be the headquarters of the Kentucky Cattleman’s Association and Kentucky Pork Producers, which are nonprofits.

“The Kentucky Livestock Innovation Center will provide a central location that focuses on all aspects of the production to consumer continuum — including animal handling and well-being, nutrition and health, food safety and security, value-added and culinary collaboration, and producer profitability,” according to information provided by the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association.

The idea for an innovation center came from a strategic plan that was started in 2019. The group has spent years drafting plans for the innovation center and how it will be used, said Nikki Whitaker, director of operations and policy for the cattlemen’s group.

If it gets final approval, the proposed livestock research facility would be more than 34,000 square feet. The innovation center would also work with UK students and staff as part of its mission, according to the Cattlemen’s association.