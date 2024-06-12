Senate bill would send $2.2 million to local projects

Jun. 12—A draft bill introduced in the Ohio Senate on Monday would provide $2,177,000 for a variety of projects in the county.

The largest project funded by the bill, at $1 million, would go to SPIRE in Harpersfield Township. The second project, improvements to the county Juvenile Court building, received $800,000.

The Boys and Girls Club of Ashtabula, the Country Neighbor program, VFW Geneva Post 6846 and Ashtabula Arts Center will also receive funding from the bill.

The funds are from the One-Time Strategic Community Investment Fund, which is intended to support meaningful projects that will benefit communities, according to a press release from State Sen. Sandy O'Brien's office.

"Today's investment into our communities will ensure our children, families, and neighbors all receive the critical services they need to live fruitful lives," O'Brien said in the release. "Incredibly, the funding from OTSCIF coming to our area is just the start of our process. I look forward to seeing how residents benefit."

Finance committee hearings will start on the bill immediately, according to the release. It will then have to be approved by the Ohio House and Senate, and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

O'Brien said on Tuesday she is delighted to see the funds come back to the county and her district.

"Ashtabula did pretty well, I'm very pleased," she said.

The OTSCIF set aside $700 million for projects across the state, according to the release. Both the state house and senate developed a plan for $350 million.