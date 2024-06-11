Senate will begin special session Wednesday, but Treat says process will be deliberative

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat says that legislative body will gavel into special session on Wednesday.

The leader of the Oklahoma Senate says that while a special session will be launched to meet constitutional requirements, the confirmation of Gov. Kevin Stitt's nominee to a regents board won’t necessarily be a quick process.

President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said Tuesday the Senate will begin the session at noon Wednesday. If a quorum — at least 25 senators in the 48-person body — is reached and proper steps are taken, Treat said, then former Oklahoma State University athletic director Mike Holder, Stitt’s nominee to the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, can begin to go through the Senate’s vetting process for confirmation.

Treat said no date has been set for Holder’s nomination to be heard in the Senate Education Committee or for a floor vote in the Senate.

On Monday, Stitt nominated the 75-year-old Holder for the post and called the Senate into special session strictly to consider his selection. Stitt said he would “look forward to the Senate promptly confirming him." Senate confirmation is required for executive nominations to such a board.

Former Oklahoma State University athletic director Mike Holder has been nominated for a seat on the OSU/A&M Board of Regents.

Last month, in the waning days of the regular legislative session, the Senate rejected Stitt’s previous nominee for the OSU/A&M regents' post, Norman businesswoman Susan Bergen. She was turned down by a 32-13 vote, even after the Senate Education Committee voted 12-0 to confirm her nomination. Eight committee members who’d approved Bergen voted against her confirmation on the Senate floor.

If confirmed, Holder would serve an eight-year term on the nine-person OSU/A&M board. He would succeed Rick Davis, of Guthrie, who had served on the board since May 2011, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Mary Fallin. Davis' current term ended April 4.

In addition to OSU, the OSU/A&M board oversees Langston University in Langston, Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami and Connors State College in Warner.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Treat says Senate will begin special session to consider nomination