Senate approves controversial spying law despite opposition from strange bedfellows

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Senate passed a controversial bill to extend government spy powers for another two years, capping a tumultuous journey through Congress just hours after a midnight Friday expiration date.

The bill passed 60-34 through the upper chamber with bipartisan support. Those who voted against the measure included a coalition of senators on the far left and right of their parties, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Mike Lee, R-Utah.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the measure into law, concluding a journey rife with debate that created unlikely bedfellows between civil-liberty-minded Democrats and Republicans concerned about the expansion of government surveillance powers.

Intelligence committee members and defense hawks lined up with leadership in support of the package, who argue it is critical for combatting terrorism and detecting foreign spies.

The bill would extend Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which allows the federal government to gather communications between people living outside and inside the U.S. without a warrant.

Some surveilled foreigners often also interact with Americans, and those communications can also be picked up, though the government cannot specifically target Americans.

Intelligence officials say the law plays a vital role in identifying and combatting national security threats, but privacy advocates have long pushed for the addition of a warrant requirement and raised concerns about improper use of the surveillance law.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump listens as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a press conference at Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on April 12, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. They spoke about "election integrity," which has been one of the former president's top issues.

The House passed the reauthorization bill 273-147 last week after three failed attempts. The process was complicated by former President Donald Trump, who wields immense influence over Congressional Republicans, who posted on Truth Social that Republicans should "KILL FISA."

In the Senate, consideration dragged out for days and pitted key Democrats against leadership and the White House.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. and several conservative senators proposed amendments to the bill that the Biden Administration actively campaigned against. One major flashpoint became a provision authored by House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner, R-Ohio, that critics argue would dramatically expand surveillance authorities.

"This amendment that was stuffed into the bill by the chairman in the House is one of the worst ideas I've seen," Wyden said Thursday. "It is sweeping in terms of the number of people it brings into this position of Big Brother and having to spy for their government."

Leaders said those changes in the Senate weren't necessary and would hurt American interests. But they also feared that one of the amendments might actually pass if put up for a vote, forcing the bill back to the House for reconsideration and causing Congress to miss the expiration deadline.

"It's just unnecessary and destroys the purpose of the program," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee said Thursday.

However, multiple amendments were put up for a vote Friday night and failed, including those proposed by Durbin and Wyden.

Because any one senator can prevent leadership from speeding up the process of considering legislation, the Senate slogged through much of the time necessary to pass the bill in the upper chamber and finally passed it early Saturday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senate approves controversial spying law for two more years