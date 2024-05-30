Senate approves 143 of governor's 149 executive appointments; Stitt remains 'concerned' by process

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Speaker of the House Charles McCall during Gov. Kevin Stitt's Budget Conference with the Senate and House leaders at the Oklahoma Capitol, Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The Oklahoma Senate has confirmed 143 of the 149 people nominated by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt for various posts in state government this year − but the governor still isn't happy.

Despite the large number of approvals, the governor said Wednesday he remained concerned by the confirmation process, saying the Senate had only partially finished its job and that he was deeply disappointed that some of his nominees were not confirmed.

“I appreciate the Senate’s work to confirm most of my appointments, but it doesn’t make sense to celebrate a partially finished job," Stitt said in a message to The Oklahoman. "To-date, they’ve left Commerce without a full time leader and multiple cabinet posts vacant, all without a compelling justification for their failure to hold a vote. It’s clear politics have clouded the judgement of those with the duty of confirming executive nominations. It begs the question, who is pulling the strings of the Senate?”

The confirmation process, known as 'advise and consent' is similar to that of the federal government. Under the Oklahoma Constitution, the governor has the authority to appoint members of his cabinet and to various agencies, board and commissions. Those appointments, however, must be confirmed by a majority of the Senate.

Wednesday the Senate confirmed a wide variety of nominations, including Josh Cockroft for Secretary of State, Ellen Buettner as administrator of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority and Matthew R. Burba to the Oklahoma Liquefied Petroleum Gas Board.

Nominations that the Senate has rejected, or passed over

And while most gubernatorial appointments are easily approved, a few nominees, such as Susan Bergen of Norman, were shot down by a 'no' vote this week. In other cases, the nomination never is voted out of committee, or the Senator designated to carry the nomination refuses.

Stitt pointed to the nomination of Heather Turner, as director of the state Department of Commerce as an example of a nomination that should have been reviewed by the Senate, but wasn't.

Turner's nomination had been assigned to the Senate Business and Commerce Committee, but Treat said last week “there are some really big concerns” about Turner. Because the committee didn't meet, Turner's nomination is essentially dead.

On Wednesday Stitt responded, sending a terse email to Treat saying he was "deeply disappointed the Senate decided not to hear the nomination of Heather Turner as executive director of the Department of Commerce."

"The Senate’s own rules state that “nominations shall be referred for consideration to the standing committee which has in its jurisdiction the entity to which the nomination relates," the governor wrote. "The Senate has abdicated its duties by not even giving Heather Turner a hearing."

Turner is a pillar in her community, Stitt wrote. He said Turner "sees the opportunity and momentum we must capture right now for Oklahoma and shares my vision for making us a top 10 state in everything we do."

"She is perfectly positioned to drive stronger outcomes within Commerce, transform the agency, and support our shared vision to make Oklahoma the most business friendly state in the nation. There is no one better to continue to bring Oklahoma to the world stage," the governor said. "To not even give her a hearing is a startling emerging trend in the state Senate."

The governor's email said the Senate also failed to give Chad Mariska a fair chance when he was appointed last year to the governor's cabinet as Secretary of Commerce.

"Mariska took APS FireCo Holdings Company out of Tulsa and transformed it into one of the largest fire protection companies in the U.S. He is also a well-respected investor and philanthropist who understands that economic development not only creates jobs but can transform and uplift entire communities," Stitt wrote. "Only a few months into the position and in the midst of creating an economic development strategy for the state, the Senate failed to consider his nomination without a floor vote near the end of the 2023 session."

The Senate, Stitt said, "sent a chilling message last year that has made it challenging to recruit top talent for the State due to a political move designed to extinguish a proven leader in economic development."

Oklahoma Senate leader says action caused by Stitt's 'temper tantrum' over tax policy

Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat replied − that same afternoon − in an email saying that the information the governor was operating under for the position of executive director of the Department of Commerce was erroneous.

"The nominee in question was referred to the Business and Commerce Committee for consideration. It was the decision of the chair and several members of the committee that the nominee was not qualified and was unfit to serve in this role. Therefore, the nomination will not be advanced," Treat wrote.

As for the Senate's action on Mariska, Treat wrote that action was caused by a "temper tantrum" the governor threw about tax policy.

"Regarding Mr. Mariska last session, he was unanimously rejected in committee due to your actions to veto 20 Senate bills because of your temper tantrum about tax policy rather than being vetoed on the merits or lack thereof of the bills," Treat wrote. "Furthermore, Mr. Mariska was noticeably absent at the Capitol in the waning days of last session as we were working with you to land a large economic development project in northeast Oklahoma."Stitt countered that the failure of Turner's nomination had unfortunately put the state in the same position again. "Commerce has been without confirmed leadership for nearly two years, with the second in command at Commerce serving multiple roles, including as the executive director tasked with running the agency," the governor said. "I must ask: What message is the Senate trying to send to Oklahomans, to prospective leaders for any agency, and most importantly to job creators? Do you believe our State’s economic development efforts won’t be hampered by the Commerce department going 18+ months without permanent leadership in place due to your actions, or lack thereof?"

Treat said the Senate took its role to advise and consent on executive nominees very seriously.

"It is not simply a rubber stamp," the pro tempore wrote. "While we have found most of your nominees this session qualified and exemplary, we will not hesitate to decline to advance nominees that we believe are unqualified or a bad fit for the position you have appointed them to."

The second session of the 59th Oklahoma Legislature adjourns at 5 p.m. Friday.

