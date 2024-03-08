Senate again passes radiation compensation for New Mexico downwinders

Mar. 7—The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Thursday by a resounding 69-30 vote that would extend radiation exposure compensation to New Mexicans who suffered adverse health effects because of fallout from nuclear testing or while working in uranium mines.

New Mexico is among the states ineligible to receive federal compensation for exposure to radioactive fallout from nuclear tests — including the atomic bomb detonated at the Trinity site in south-central New Mexico during the Manhattan Project — and uranium mining done after 1971.

The bill now goes to the Republican-controlled House where it faces an uncertain fate. Last year, House leadership refused to include the measure, which also passed the Senate last year, in the military spending bill.

The "yes" votes this time well surpassed the 61 senators who backed the previous attempt last year to amend the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act or RECA so affected residents in in the now-uncovered areas would become eligible for one-time payments.

Only parts of Arizona, Nevada and Utah now qualify for radiation exposure compensation. The amendment, which has bipartisan support, would cover the ineligible areas of those states as well as New Mexico, Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Guam.

In a statement after the vote New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who is sponsoring the bill along with Republicans Sens. Mike Crapo of Idaho and Josh Hawley of Missouri, praised the work of New Mexico advocates, including Trinity test downwinder Tina Cordova and former uranium worker Phil Harrison, for helping get the bill through. Cordova will be Luján's guest for the State of the Union Thursday night, while Harrison will be the guest of U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández.

"Now, I urge [House] Speaker [Mike] Johnson to put this bipartisan bill on the House floor for a vote," Luján said. "Every day that Congress does not act is another day that the federal government has failed these victims."

