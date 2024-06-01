Senate advances budget with teacher stipends, money diverted for crime emergency

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As lawmakers near the end of the regular legislative session, the Senate advanced the $48 billion budget with some major changes.

The teacher pay stipend has returned to the original proposal of $2,000 for teachers and $1,000 for support staff. Early childhood education only got back $15 million of the $24 million cut they faced in the House. This will save 1,200 seats for children out of the 2,000.

“K-12 teacher stipend is fully funded. The early childhood care program received additional money. A series of amendments to higher education systems across the state were provided for mandated costs, graduated assistantships, pharmacy program calls, research and equipment,” said state Sen. Glen Womack, R-Harrisonburg.

A different move by the legislature is they are taking $717 million out of the Revenue Stabilization Fund to put towards roads, water sector and crime prevention, which they have deemed emergencies.

“Emergency expansion may be authorized by the legislature on the fund at any time for any purpose, emergency expenditures require a two thirds vote of each chamber. The Constitution does not restrict the term emergency or otherwise limit the legislature’s discretion on what constitutes an emergency,” Womack said.

A rough breakdown of that money includes $90 million for higher education deferred maintenance, $390 million will go towards roads, $75 million for water sector and $154 million for crime prevention and first responders.

The House will take up the changes this weekend. The legislative session must end by 6 p.m. June 3.

