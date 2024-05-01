Sen. Tom Cotton: “Another four years for Joe Biden means another four years of Little Gazas all across America.”

It's time to stop these anti-Semitic, pro-Hamas mobs today. And if liberal college administrators won't take action, the mayors and governors of these campuses should. And so should Joe Biden. When will the president himself, not his mouthpieces, condemn these hate-filled little gossips? President Biden needs to denounce Hamas' campus sympathizers without equivocating about Israelis fighting a righteous war of survival. The State Department needs to yank the visas of foreign students in these little gossips, and DHS needs to deport them. The Justice Department should investigate the funding sources behind these little gossips. And the Department of Education needs to withhold funding for colleges that won't protect the civil rights of their Jewish students. Instead, Joe Biden is putting more pressure on Israel these days than he is on Hamas itself or on the pro-Hamas chapters on America's campuses. But I guess that's what we should expect from the leader of a Democratic Party that has let its anti-Semitic elements fester and grow for years. Another four years for Joe Biden means another four years of little gazas all across America. And that's something I suspect the American people will keep in mind this November.

