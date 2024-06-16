Sen. Tim Scott says he stands by his decision to certify Joe Biden’s 2020 victory

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., on Sunday said he stood by his decision to certify President Joe Biden’s presidential election win in 2020.

“I will stand by that decision and the next decision to certify the fact that Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States,” Scott told ABC News’ “This Week.”

Scott is widely reported to be on former President Donald Trump’s short list of potential vice presidential picks, but his answer could put him at odds with the presumptive Republican nominee, who told Time Magazine in April that he would staff his administration with people who agree with his false statement that the election was stolen from him in 2020 and “wouldn’t feel good” about hiring someone who admits Biden won.

Scott, like other Trump acolytes in recent months, has dodged questions about whether he’d vote to certify the 2024 presidential election, regardless of who wins, but later clarified that he would “certainly” vote to certify the election.

Others on the vice presidential short list, like Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, have also dodged questions about whether they’d vote to certify the upcoming election if Trump didn’t win.

In 2020, Rubio and Scott voted to certify Biden’s presidential election win, while 147 Republicans in the House and Senate voted against certifying the election results in at least one state.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com