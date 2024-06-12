Sen. Tammy Duckworth slams Republicans as “arsonists” showing their “casual cruelty” by not acting to protect IVF.

By now, we've all witnessed the hypocrisy of Senate Republicans running to cable news stations proclaiming their love of IVF, then once they step away from the TV cameras doing absolutely nothing to ensure that it remains legal nationwide or becomes more affordable for American families. No matter how hard they try to hide it, no matter how many tweets they send, the reality is that when it comes to women's health care, the GOP's casual cruelty cannot help but shine through. We saw this in February when they actually blocked passage of my legislation that would have simply established a right for all Americans to access assistive reproductive technologies, including IVF. Like arsonists opening a fire insurance business after they've set fires and that insurance doesn't actually cover fire damage, a couple of Republicans even proposed a messaging bill with a goal of misleading Americans into thinking that the GOP wants to protect IVF. In reality, of course, their legislation would do nothing to address the very tangible threat that IVF clinics and patients are facing right now.

