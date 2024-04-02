Sen. Steve Southerland removed from Senate floor after medical emergency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – State Sen. Steve Southerland (R-Morristown) was wheeled off the Senate floor and taken to the hospital Monday after experiencing some sort of medical emergency.

Sources told State Capitol Reporter Chris O’Brien that Southerland was seated when he put his head on his desk. Other senators came his aid, including Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville), who happens to be a doctor.

Southerland was then wheeled out on his chair. According to officials, EMS then got him on a stretcher and took him to the hospital.

Officials said Southerland was alert when he was removed from the Senate floor. His condition was not immediately clear at the time of this writing.

