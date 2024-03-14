Sen. Rick Scott has yet to show any capability of leadership | Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

As threat after threat of a government shutdown looms over the heads of Floridians, our border remains unfunded, and aid to protect democracy sits unpassed, it has become glaringly obvious that self-serving U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will continue to cause chaos and obstruct any form of compromise in the Senate for his own political gain. And it’s coming at the expense of the very Floridians who elected him to protect their interests.

At a time when the country is grappling with rising costs and multiple wars abroad, the last thing Americans need is a government paralyzed by actions of extreme politicians like Scott. Floridians need a leader who will show up every day and work hard to deliver results for them, solving problems and leaving the state a better place than they found it. Scott has tried to shut down the government three times, using it as a political tool all while leaving the livelihoods of Floridians hanging in the balance.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is endorsed by the Florida Police Chiefs Association Monday Sept. 18 2023 in Tallahassee

The shutdown Scott voted in favor of last week would have forced over 150,000 of Florida’s federal civilian employees and military service members to go without a paycheck to afford groceries, pay the bills, and provide for their families. The shutdown could have forced millions of Floridians to go hungry and could have caused a spike in housing and rent prices. His shutdown could have caused massive travel delays here in Florida during spring break season – one of the busiest times in our airports across the state – disrupting our tourism economy, threatening our safety, and hurting our communities.

Time and time again, Scott continues to prove that he couldn’t care less about doing his job and delivering results for the people of Florida. And now, with the government on the brink of another potential shutdown later this month, Scott is “seriously considering” running for leader of the Senate GOP again.

But Scott should prove that he’s capable of being a leader before he runs for the position. He has opposed bipartisan legislation, like the border deal endorsed by the Customs and Border Protection Union and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to reduce gun violence. He’s criticized a leader of his party because of their “approach to working with Democrats.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott

The continued threat of multiple government shutdowns over the past few months has also become an unfortunate hallmark of Scott's time in the Senate, reflecting a disturbing pattern of neglecting the duties he was elected to fulfill. While senators from both parties are coming to the table to talk about funding the government and further avoid hurting working families, Scott is happy to vote against funding, leaving hardworking Floridians to pay the price. Scott and his club of far-right allies have made it their mission to obstruct the legislative process – and they don’t care who stands in the way.

Scott has made it obvious that he isn’t a leader at all – he is a dangerous obstructionist who takes the privilege of representing Floridians in the U.S. Senate for granted.

The truth is, Scott is out-of-touch and out-of-step with working families in Florida. His “my way or the highway” approach to governing isn’t governing at all. Floridians deserve a leader who will come to the table and work with anyone to deliver for our state and for our country – and Scott cannot be trusted to follow through.

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is a proud mother and Miami-based Latina who served as the first South American immigrant in Congress and is now running to be Florida’s next U.S. Senator.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

Send letters to the editor (up to 200 words) or Your Turn columns (about 500 words) to letters@tallahassee.com. Please include your address for verification purposes only, and if you send a Your Turn, also include a photo and 1-2 line bio of yourself. You can also submit anonymous Zing!s at Tallahassee.com/Zing. Submissions are published on a space-available basis. All submissions may be edited for content, clarity and length, and may also be published by any part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Sen. Rick Scott has has yet to show any capability of leadership