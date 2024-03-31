Sen. Raphael Warnock slams Trump for selling Bibles

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., on Sunday excoriated former President Donald Trump over the $60 Bibles he is selling in partnership with country music star Lee Greenwood.

Warnock, who serves as senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, condemned Trump for selling the Christian holy text at a high price during an interview on CNN.

“The Bible does not need Donald Trump’s endorsement, and Jesus, in the very last week of his life, chased the money changers out of the temple, those who would take sacred things and use them as cheap relics to be sold in the marketplace,” he said. “The sad thing is that none of us are surprised by this — this is what we expect from the former president.”

Warnock pointed to Trump’s failed business ventures including steaks and the defunct Trump University, both of which have faced legal repercussions.

“If he’s not selling us steaks, he’s selling us a school whose degree is not worth the paper that is written on it. If he’s not selling us a school, he’s selling us sneakers, and now he’s trying to sell the scriptures,” he said.

The Georgia Democrat argued that Trump selling pricey Bibles is a “risky bet” because the text conflicts with the former president's conduct.

“Donald Trump is doing what he’s always done, and this time it’s a risky bet because the folks who buy those Bibles might actually open them up, where it says things like, ‘Thou shalt not lie. Thou shalt not bear false witness,’ where it warns about wolves dressed up in sheep’s clothing,” he added. “I think you ought to be careful. This is risky business for somebody like Donald Trump.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment when asked about Warnock’s remarks.

Trump began promoting the Bibles during Holy Week, the days leading up to Easter and a sacred time for many Christians. In a video promoting the Bibles posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump said that the holy text is “my favorite book” and warned that “religion and Christianity are the biggest things missing from this country, and I truly believe that we need to bring them back.”

Trump, who has a long history of selling branded merchandise under his name, is set to receive royalties from the sales of his $60 Bible, a person familiar with the arrangement told The New York Times. The terms of the royalty agreement are unclear.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com