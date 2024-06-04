Sen. Rand Paul withholds endorsement of Trump: “I'm looking for a little bit more before I make a final decision."

When we have agreed, I've been very supportive. When we have disagreed, I've also disagreed with him. I think that it's important if he wants to get my vote and my support and wants me to be more active in this, that he's going to have to be more vocal on things like the lockdowns that I opposed, like the civil liberties abuses that I opposed, like the debt, which frankly has been bad under Republicans and Democrats. So I'm looking for a little bit more before I make a final decision. I'm supportive of Donald Trump, but whether or not I take an active role, endorse, and go out and campaign for him is something that's yet to be determined.

