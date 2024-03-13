Sen. Perkins Kwoka: Housing solutions emerging

Our lack of affordable and workforce housing is an undeniable issue that has been growing for years. This crisis is one that impacts the lives of Granite Staters and the choices they are able to make about their futures − whether they can afford to start a family, where they can live, what opportunities they can take on, like running for or serving in one of our many volunteer offices! And those choices don’t just impact that person or family directly, they also have a ripple effect throughout our economy and our communities, limiting our ability to thrive as a state. Recognizing this, I have worked for over 15 years to provide more tools to our communities to combat this challenge on the local and state level.

State Sen. Rebecca Perkins Kwoka

During my time as a City Councilor in Portsmouth, I championed, and we passed, the Gateway zoning changes. These changes, through extensive community input, strive to preserve the integrity of our community, while providing opportunities for needed redevelopment of our single-story commercial plazas as mixed-use centers, with floors of residential added above. And today, I am pleased to see it has been announced that the former Christmas Tree Shop/Bed Bath and Beyond plaza near Pease will be redeveloped to include a 360-apartment project with roughly two acres of community space. This redevelopment is possible because of the Gateway zoning changes we enacted.

Last year, I was the prime sponsor of a bill that established the Housing Champions program, an idea I have been working on since I served on the Governor’s Task Force on Workforce Housing. We are now in the rulemaking process, trying to get the program set up, so money can get out to our communities deemed “Housing Champions.” Under the Program, a municipality could be deemed a Housing Champion by the state if they pass zoning ordinances or amendments that promote affordable or workforce housing development. Such designation would make these communities eligible for grants or loans for improvements to their sewage and water infrastructure, sidewalks, and public transportation, incentivizing communities to be active participants in growing housing inventory across the state.

In addition, I spent many hours at the table negotiating a budget with record housing investments. In working with my colleagues across the aisle, we invested $50 million into a series of effective and unique initiatives, including the highly leveraged and super-efficient New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority “QAP” Program. And yet, more still needs to be done to solve this problem.

Our state laws need to give our local communities the flexibility to grow. That is why this year, I have sponsored a comprehensive bill I call the HOMEnibus. This bill, SB 538, is another tool in our toolbox of combating the affordable housing crisis.

First, this bill will allow for a local community to provide a local tax credit option for property owners of office, commercial, or industrial space, incentivizing the redevelopment of that space to residential units, especially in places that would help recreate and reinvigorate our downtowns and main streets. The bill will also allow select boards the opportunity to make changes to their zoning ordinances with the prior authorization of the public, creating more opportunities for our towns to adapt to changing needs and for further public discussion on the issue. Thirdly, the bill will allow for the ability to more efficiently add allowed housing to our land and use sewer and water infrastructure in accordance with best practices of the Department of Environmental Services. Fourth, it will allow for the planning board to consider alternative parking solutions for residential units, as this is often a barrier to residential development. Finally, this bill will enable our towns to require certain numbers of income-restricted units be included in new housing projects, ensuring that we aren’t simply building new housing, but also affordable housing.

I am proud of the work we have done, and I am pleased to continue working with my colleagues, advocates, and stakeholders to ensure we address this crisis. Small businesses, our friends and neighbors, our servers and actresses, and those looking to move to our great state are looking to leaders in our communities and in Concord to continue to work on this issue. And as we have seen in Portsmouth, it is possible to make progress. I hope to see SB 538 enable the same kinds of progress across the state and continue to see us all come together as a community to tackle this issue head on.

Democrat Rebecca Perkins Kwoka represents District 21: Durham, Lee, Madbury, New Castle, Newfields, Newington, Newmarket, and Portsmouth in the New Hampshire State Senate.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Sen. Perkins Kwoka: Housing solutions emerging