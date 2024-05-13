Sen. Moran secures $250,000 for RCPD lab improvements

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Police in Manhattan are getting a quarter of a million dollars to go towards improvements to their investigations lab.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) announced in a press release that Kansas Senator Jerry Moran visited the Law Enforcement Center on May 13 to tour the Crime Scene Investigation Lab. During the visit, Moran found a need for upgrades to the working conditions of personnel and evidence preservation.

Moran signed off on $250,000 to go towards helping the RCPD improve these areas of their lab. The RCPD say they appreciate the monetary assistance as well as the morale boost that came with Moran’s visit.

