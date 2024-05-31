Sen. Lee, Reps. Curtis, Maloy, Moore and Owens weigh in on Trump verdict

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaks as President Donald Trump looks on at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. After former president Donald J. Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts, Utah lawmakers including Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Burgess Owens reacted to the news. | Jeffrey D. Allred

After former President Donald J. Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts, Utah lawmakers including Sen. Mike Lee, Reps. Burgess Owens, Celeste Maloy, Blake Moore and John Curtis reacted to the news.

Trump’s conviction Thursday makes him the first president in American history to be convicted of a felony. He will have a sentencing hearing on July 11.

Calling it a “sad day for America,” Lee said, “The verdict against Donald Trump, marred by unclear charges and irregular jury instructions, sets a dangerous precedent. This was a political prosecution to help Joe Biden, a weaponization of our justice system that threatens the very fabric of our Republic.”

Owens said the justice system has become a sham. “The American people know this crooked case was never about the rule of law, but a political witch-hunt perpetrated against the Democrats’ top political opponent, President Trump,” continued Owens.

Moore said in an interview the Deseret News that he thinks most Americans see it as partisan.

“It’s unfortunate to see District Attorney Alvin Bragg go down this path of leveraging the Justice Department for a very, very partisan reason. The timing of this, it’s right before the presidential nomination for the Republican Party,” said Moore, adding he thinks it’ll only make Trump more popular. “So, it’s a disappointing attempt from our side of the world to try to weaken him as we go on to a presidential election. And I think most Americans can kind of see through that.”

Maloy released a statement saying she hopes voters will be able to retain the right to vote for their nominee. “The justice system was weaponized in this case to keep President Trump off the ballot. This has been about politics, not law, from the beginning.”

Curtis said in a statement to the Deseret News, “It is up to the American people to choose their leader this November. I am deeply disappointed any time there is an appearance of the politicizing of our justice system. We are facing serious issues overlooked by the Biden administration, including inflation, rising energy prices, the crisis at the southern border, and global instability. I am ready to work with President Trump to address these real challenges and continue to promote Utah and the United States as beacons of hope and democracy.”

Gov. Spencer Cox said in a statement he has consistently expressed concerns about the charges since they were initially filed.

“Several other prosecutors looked at the allegations and declined to prosecute because the circumstances and witnesses were deeply problematic. The DA further used a novel legal theory to turn misdemeanors into felonies,” said Cox. “No one is above the law, but in this case I believe the indictment was a mistake and should have never been brought forward. This outcome is a dark day for our country.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said, “Praying for the safety of those jurors and their families.”

“The justice system worked,” said state Sen. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake City. “Now who knows what happens. Trump’s disgraceful treatment of the justice system should be a touchstone for law & order Republicans.”

Utah Democratic Party said, “No comment.”

Rob Axson, chair of the Utah GOP, released a statement saying justice not electoral motivations should guide legal actions. “In an election characterized by profound political divisions, the decline of Americans’ real wages, and the current administration’s consistent blundering of critical domestic and foreign policies, it is disappointing — though not surprising — to see the targeting and attempted silencing of a political rival,” said Axson.

Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, who is also a candidate for governor, said, “Severe, weaponized TDS (Trump derangement syndrome) does have its upsides.” Lyman was quote-tweeting a man who said Trump’s fundraising site has crashed.

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, who is running for Sen. Mitt Romney’s seat, said, “Unbelievable, we now live in a 3rd world ‘judicial’ system. This manufactured conviction isn’t because he’s guilty it’s because they can’t beat him in the ballot box. Now more than ever, we need to come together and make sure he’s our president again.”

State Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, posted screenshots of the guilty counts with the “mind blown” emoji three times.

“How much will these convictions actually help Trump?” questioned state Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross. “‘Alec, I’ll take weaponization of the justice system for $1,000,′” said Weiler.

Former Utah House Speaker and current senate candidate Brad Wilson said the verdict “makes a mockery of our criminal justice system.”

“This trial has been a sham orchestrated for one reason: Democrats know that Joe Biden is losing,” said Wilson. “This is nothing more than an attempt to interfere with the American people’s right to decide for themselves who our next President should be.”

Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake, who is running for governor, said the verdict “reaffirms the importance of our judicial system.” Continuing, King said, “This conviction will mark a critical point for many in our state. If you voted for former President Trump in 2016 or 2020, but find this conviction to be your tipping point, know that you are not alone.”

Rep. Tyler Clancy, R-Provo, said he hopes Trump’s conviction is appealed and overturned. “His office has shown time and time again politics is more important than public safety,” said Clancy about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“No one is above the law,” said Jeff Merchant, executive director of Alliance for a Better Utah, in a statement. “Former President Trump has consistently shown a blatant disregard for the law and the truth, and a jury of his peers has held him accountable for his fraudulent behavior. The verdict marks a significant development in a legal saga that does not end today, but is only beginning.”

Colby Jenkins, candidate for Utah 2nd Congressional District, said, “Unreal. The N.Y. judicial system coupled with Joe Biden influence makes third-world justice look like the gold standard.”

Former Utah State Senate Minority Leader Scott Howell said no one is above the law, but as a Democrat, he’s not celebrating the verdict.

“However, I believe that our justice system, with a trial by one’s peers and a unanimous verdict by all jurors, reaffirms that justice exists in America,” Howell said. ”While it’s unfortunate that the former president faced such criminal charges, justice has been served. Despite this, it is not a good day for America.”

Contributing: Gitanjali Poonia