Sen. Marsha Blackburn visits southern border

EAGLE PASS, Texas (WJHL) — U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn visited the southern border on Tuesday and said local and state efforts to curb the flow of immigrants entering the country illegally are working.

After visiting Eagle Pass, Texas, the Tennessee Republican said the number of overall apprehensions has risen, but due to Operation Lone Star, fewer immigrants are illegally crossing the border into Texas and are instead entering through other states.

“In January ’23, just over a year ago, I was here in Eagle Pass and it was the hot spot,” Blackburn said. “And they had people by the thousands coming over and Texas with Operation Lone Star stepped up and said, ‘we are going to secure our southern border.’ And with some buoys in the river, with containers on the riverbank, with razor wire and fencing, they have done that and their numbers have dramatically decreased.”

Blackburn highlighted two bills she is sponsoring. The Container Act would allow border states to install temporary barriers on federal land while the Clear Act would affirm the authority of state and local governments to apprehend immigrants who enter illegally and receive federal grants to assist with enforcing immigration laws.

