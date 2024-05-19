Sen. Marco Rubio sidesteps question of whether he will accept 2024 election results

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio dodged the question of whether he would accept the 2024 election results during an interview on NBC's 'Meet the Press' Sunday, adding to a growing list of prominent Republicans side-stepping the question.

Meet the Press Moderator Kristen Welker asked if the Florida Republican, considered a potential vice presidential running mate for presumptive GOP 2024 nominee Donald Trump, would accept the results "No matter what happens."

"No matter what happens, no," Rubio replied. "If it's an unfair election, I think it's going to be contested by each side."

Welker then reframed her question to whether he would accept the results "No matter who wins."

In the heated back-and-forth exchange between Welker and Rubio, he added "I think you're asking the wrong person. The Democrats are the ones that have opposed every Republican victory since 2000."

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) during the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats on Mar 11, 2024.

"I bet you you've never asked a Democrat that question," Sen. Rubio added during the discussion.

Rubio isn't the first to take issue with this inquiry from reporters.

Sen. Tim Scott R-S.C., another potential vice president pick for Trump, said he expected the election to be fair and that he believed Trump would win the 2024 election in a previous interview on Meet the Press. Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Rep. Mike Johnson from Louisiana, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik and Florida Rep. Byron Donalds have all offered similar responses.

Trump in 2016 and 2020 suggested he may not accept the election results if he lost, and he never formally conceded his loss to Biden. As for 2024, Trump told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel earlier this month: "If everything's honest, I'd gladly accept the results. If it's not, you have to fight for the right of the country."

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Sen. Marco Rubio sidesteps question on accepting 2024 election results