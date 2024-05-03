Sen. Lindsey Graham's phone being investigated for potential hack

WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham said Wednesday that the FBI was in possession of his phone after he received a message from someone impersonating Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

"I get a message, I think, from Schumer," Graham, R-S.C., said during a panel discussion about artificial intelligence regulations at The Hill and Valley Forum. "It ain't from Schumer."

"And the next thing you know, my phone is — " he trailed off. "I don't know. Anything you can create apparently can be hacked."

Graham spoke at a forum frequented by members of Congress and technology experts.

Graham’s office did not say whether it was a call or a text message that resulted in issues with his phone. His office also declined to say what kind of phone he owns.

"The Sergeant at Arms is investigating a possible hack of Senator Graham’s phone," Graham's spokesperson, Taylor Reidy, told NBC News in a statement.

The FBI declined to comment and referred NBC News to Graham's office.

Neither the U.S. Capitol Police nor the office of Schumer, D-N.Y., immediately responded to requests for comment.

Lawmakers' phones have previously been targeted, and in March the Treasury Department banned a company that develops software that can turn a phone into a surveillance device. The software had been deployed against Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., according to an Amnesty International report.

In Marsh 2023, members of Congress were affected by a health insurance-related data breach in which personal information appeared on a hacker website.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com