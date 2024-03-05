Sen. Lindsey Graham says Tim Scott good VP choice for Trump, and Haley should drop out

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina had national politics on his mind when he visited the Upstate this week. He praised SC Sen. Tim Scott as a good choice for Donald Trump's potential vice presidential pick while also praising former SC Gov. Nikki Haley's campaign for the White House.

"I've had a lot of conversations with (former) President Trump about Tim Scott," Graham said before delivering the keynote speech Monday at the Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual meeting at Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center.

"President Trump wants to make sure his vice president pick, they have to be ready to step into the job," he said. "There's no doubt that Tim Scott is ready to be president of the United States."

Graham also praised Scott as an "effective spokesperson for President Trump and the agenda we are all pursuing."

Scott ran a short-lived campaign for the White House. Soon after dropping out, he endorsed and campaigned for the former president.

While Graham acknowledged Trump had a wide range of choices for VP, he said Scott was the best choice. "I think he'd make an astounding vice presidential pick. I think he'd help Trump all over the country."

Graham says it's time for Haley to drop out

Graham said Haley had run a "very good campaign" for the White House.

"She's probably done better than any South Carolinian seeking the presidency," he said. "She has a lot to be proud of. But I hope after (Super Tuesday) she will quite frankly drop out and let us become one team. We can't afford to lose in November."

Graham said the Republican Party's goal is to make sure President Biden is a one-term administration.

"(Haley) has a lot to be proud of but there is no path forward," he said.

Graham praises Supreme Court ruling

Graham spoke with reporters about the Supreme Court's unanimous 9-0 ruling to overturn state-level efforts that sought to keep Trump off election ballots.

"I was pleased by the unanimous decision by the Supreme Court to ensure President Trump can stay on the ballot in Colorado, Maine, and Illinois," Graham said. "These efforts to knock him off the ballot were constitutionally dangerous, and I consider it election interference," he said.

The Supreme Court ruled that the "power to perform a specific action lies only with Congress, not individual states."

The ruling allows Trump to compete in Tuesday's Colorado primary.

The former president is the front-runner for the Republican nomination and is expected to face off against Democratic President Joe Biden in November's general election.

Trump, Haley face off in Super Tuesday states

Voters in 15 states including California and Texas, head to the polls on Super Tuesday.

