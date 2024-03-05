Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's bill would've shut down the border every single day this year

Before we talk about the important stuff, let’s get our respective cliches out of the way.

You’re going to say, it’s too little too, too late. And you’d be correct.

I’m going to say, better late than never. Which is also true.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema — who announced on Tuesday that she would not run again — is ticked off at the Republican obstructionists who sabotaged the bipartisan border security bill she worked on for months, and she’s calling them out.

Getting in their faces.

The border would already be shut down

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Argue all you want about her timing or whatever else you’d like, but here’s the bottom line, the most important thing:

If Republicans in Congress had not used lies and misinformation to block Sinema’s bill, the border would have been closed EVERY SINGLE DAY this year.

That bears repeating. On Monday, Sinema posted on X, formerly Twitter:

“Under my bipartisan border bill, the border would’ve been shut down all 64 days of this year. Cut the politics, secure the border.”

The same was true of Tuesday. Closed. And who knows how many days to come.

But it’s not. The awful situation is being allowed to fester. On purpose.

So, ask yourself, who’s really responsible for the crisis at the border?

And ask yourself, who would rather use the border crisis as an election campaign trope than solve the problem?

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

