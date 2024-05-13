Sen. Kaine cosponsors legislation to extend affordable internet for low-income families

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine cosponsored legislation to extend the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law program to lower internet costs.

The ACP was able to provide a discount of up to $30 per month for low-income families, and up to $75 per month for households on tribal lands.

Funding for the ACP expired in April of 2024. Kaine had repeatedly urged congress to extend ACP funding.

“Access to high-speed internet is a necessity. I was proud that we took steps to make internet more affordable for millions of families as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” Kaine said. “But these families were cut off from this crucial support when funding for the program expired earlier this year, which is why I’m joining this effort to renew it. I’ll keep working to close the digital divide and expand broadband access in Virginia.”

According to a press release, the ACP Extension Act would provide an additional $7 billion toward the ACP.

To read the full text of the legislation for the Affordable Connectivity Program Extension Act, click the link here.

