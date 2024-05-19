Sen. John Hoeven: USPS has not been transparent about proposed changes

May 19—GRAND FORKS — U.S. Sen. John Hoeven disagrees with the postmaster general's assertion that the United States Postal Services' facility review process has been transparent.

"I called the postmaster general and said 'Hey, you didn't have meetings where your folks were answering questions," said Hoeven, R-North Dakota. "You're talking about moving

some of the processing out the communities

... and then (didn't) answer their questions in an open and transparent way."

The facility review process began

in November 2023 when

the postal service announced it would study mail operations in the state and ways to save money and better serve communities. Throughout the state and region, mail issues range from

delayed mail to issues with cluster box units

to simply not informing many community members that the agency was holding public meetings.

"We weren't actually informed on this until we got an email from a reporter at the Herald on Monday. I was able to fit it into my schedule last minute so I could be here, but I'm certainly disappointed," Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski said

to the Herald after the December public meeting.

He added: "Being switched to a local processing center instead of a regional would certainly be a hit."

Any changes to postal operations in either Grand Forks or Bismarck

are on pause until at least 2025.

Hoeven said he hopes a new centralized hiring hub being put in Moorhead will help with staffing issues.

That new hub would put it near the geographic center of the Minnesota-North Dakota Postal District. Many of the longer-term solutions may not become clear until

the full audit of the district, which will be released in the coming weeks.

The North Dakota congressional delegation helped expand the audit to include more of the state. The audit began at the request of members of Minnesota's congressional delegation, especially U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minnesota, who represents the Second Congressional District. Craig's district has been the epicenter of issues of mail delivery in the Twin Cities.

"This is why I spent the last year and a half calling for action from USPS — and this latest report is proof of how bad service levels are," Craig said in a March statement after an audit of Twin Cities post offices was released. "While USPS officials continue to deny poor service, performance levels have continued to decline over the past year. The results of the ongoing USPS statewide investigation are needed now more than ever."

Hoeven said many of his fellow senators are hearing the same problems from constituents across the country. A group of more than 20 senators signed a letter urging the postmaster general to stop the facility review changes so that they could get clear answers.

"I share the concern that a lot of people have, and that is we have to have dependable mail service," Hoeven said. "We're going to have to continue to work on to make sure, particularly for our rural areas, that we have dependable mail service."