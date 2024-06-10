Sen. John Fetterman, wife Gisele involved in weekend car crash

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and his wife Gisele were involved in a car crash on Sunday morning.

The crash happened at the Interstate 70 and Interstate 68 interchange in Maryland.

Fetterman was evaluated at a local hospital and was treated for a bruised shoulder. He and his wife were discharged from the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

NBC News reports that the senator plans to be back in Washington for votes this week.

A spokesperson for Fetterman told Channel 11 that he and Gisele are doing well and are happy to be back in Braddock.

