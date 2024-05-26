Sen. John Fetterman’s Key Advisers Ditch Him Amid Centrist Pivot

As Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) has transformed from a fierce progressive to a caustically anti-left “centrist” of sorts, some of his top political advisers have abandoned ship, The New York Times reported. Among those who have ditched the eccentric senator: Rebecca Katz, his longtime adviser and confidante since 2015; Adam Jentleson, his Senate chief of staff who quietly resigned last month, the Times reported; and three press staffers, including his comms director who’s also acted as a close aide. “Despite the high-level departures, Mr. Fetterman’s office has less turnover overall than average for a Senate office,” the Times noted. Nevertheless, the departures are remarkable, the paper suggested, because these are some of the key staffers who helped get Fetterman to where he is—before his dramatic break with the political left.

