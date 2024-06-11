Sen. John Fetterman briefly hospitalized after crash

Sen. John Fetterman speaks to the media after several military confirmation votes at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on November 2, 2023. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

June 10 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman and his wife, Giselle, were briefly hospitalized after a two-car crash in Maryland.

The Fettermans were taken to War Memorial Hospital in West Virginia out of an abundance of caution Sunday with the senator treated for a bruised shoulder, according to a statement to USA Today by the Democrat's office. His wife's injuries were not disclosed.

They were discharged later in the day.

The driver of the other car also was hospitalized.

On Monday, Fetterman wrote about the crash on Twitter, noting it was "not the best way to spend our 16th wedding anniversary."

You might have heard G and I were in a car accident yesterday. Thank you all for the well wishes. Not the best way to spend our 16th wedding anniversary but we're doing well and happy to be back home in Braddock with the family. pic.twitter.com/OKFmbUXtNF— Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 10, 2024

Fetterman was driving a Chevrolet Traverse and struck the back of a Chevrolet Impala on Interstate-70 in Hancock, according to a Maryland State Police spokesperson. Hancock is near the Pennsylvania and West Virginia borders.

No citations were issued and an investigation is ongoing, according to the agency.

Last year, Fetterman was briefly hospitalized after checking into an inpatient facility while suffering from depression.

In 2022, he suffered a stroke during his senatorial campaign but he has said it didn't cause any physical limitations or issues with memory or language comprehension.