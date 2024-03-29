Sen. Hickenlooper applauds new BLM methane rule

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Sen. Hickenlooper applauded the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for implementing a rule aimed at cutting methane emissions from oil and gas operations. This regulation, finalized after a decade since Colorado introduced the nation’s first similar regulation, targets reducing the waste of natural gas during oil and gas production on federal and tribal lands. The rule’s requirements cut methane emissions by limiting venting, flaring of gas, and addressing leaks, with expected benefits including increased royalty payments and conservation of natural gas resources.

In a press release with Sen. Michael Bennet, Sen. John Hickenlooper highlighted the importance of taking steps to combat climate change and protect the environment by reducing harmful emissions.

Officials say flaring is the practice of regularly burning off excess gas during oil and gas production; venting allows excess gas to escape directly into the atmosphere without burning it. Methane, a harmful climate pollutant many more times more potent than carbon dioxide, can be released into the atmosphere in pollution due to flaring and venting.

The BLM’s new rule, while building upon the previous regulations, requires companies to minimize methane waste by developing plans before drilling. Operators will be held accountable for wasted gas after drilling through royalty payments, encouraging responsible management from the start of operations.

