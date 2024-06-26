Sen. Elizabeth Warren rallies Minnesotans over threat of a second Trump presidency

MINNEAPOLIS — Democrats are hammering home the issue of abortion rights and "preserving" democracy to turn out voters against former President Donald Trump.

Tuesday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., rallied voters at a Biden-Harris campaign event in Minneapolis, largely highlighting threats she says Trump poses to Democratic values.

"I want to make sure between now and Nov. 5, every single voter in America knows Donald Trump is the reason that Roe V. Wade [was overturned]," she told the crowd of about 100.

The former 2020 presidential candidate criticized the conservative-led Supreme Court, three justices of which were appointed by Trump, for their decision to overturn the federal right to abortion.

"Six extremist judges decided to use their position on the court to impose their extremist religious views on all the rest of America," Warren said. "They had the power to do that, but they didn't have the ultimate power, because the ultimate power rests with you, the voter."

Warren told supporters that despite saying he wouldn't support a national ban on abortion, Trump is not to be trusted.

"Donald Trump and the Republicans will not rest until [it is fully banned]," she said. "Make no mistake, they are coming for a nationwide abortion ban."

Supporters, covering a range of ages, showed up at the Sabathani Community Center where Warren was joined by Minnesota Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

"We have to be all in because the choice is very clear," Flanagan said to the crowd. "It is between a 34-time convicted felon and adjudicated rapist, and a man who cares about us and wants to ensure that we have an opportunity to thrive."

Minnesota Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan addresses a crowd at a Biden-Harris campaign rally on June 25, 2024 at the Sabathani Community Center.

The rally comes as the election cycle ramps up and the North Star state sees a swath of more political attention. The Biden campaign and its allies have made a number of stops in Minnesota since the beginning of the year.

Last week, CBS reported Trump's re-election campaign is working to open up eight offices across Minnesota, including expansions in other newly sought-after states to flip, like Virginia. The former president has yet to hold a campaign event in Minnesota but did appear at the state GOP's annual fundraiser last month.

Though a Republican presidential candidate hasn't won Minnesota in more than 50 years, Trump has made it clear he's going to fight for it.

The two candidates will face off in a formal setting for the first time this election season on Thursday, during the debate.

