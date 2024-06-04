Sen. Elizabeth Steiner steps down from committee to focus on Oregon treasurer campaign

Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, D-Portland, and Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, D-Portland, speak at the Oregon State Capitol on March 1. Lieber is stepping down from her leadership role to replace Steiner, who is running for treasurer, as co-chair of the Joint Ways and Means Committee.

Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, D-Portland, is stepping down as co-chair of the Oregon Legislature's Joint Ways and Means Committee, effective July 15, to focus on her campaign for state treasurer.

Steiner won the May 21 primary election for the Democratic nomination for Oregon treasurer last month. She announced her resignation Monday so a new co-chair could "commit their full time and attention" to the position. She was appointed in 2018 as co-chair of the committee, which is charged with helping draft the state budget and appropriating state funds.

The committee has six to eight subcommittees and during the legislative session reviews budget requests and helps draft the state's budget every two years.

"It has been an honor to serve in this critical role to ensure that state revenues go toward the maximum benefit for all Oregonians," she said in prepared statement. "I've held this position through historic surpluses and historic deficits, times of extreme uncertainty and times when hard decisions needed to be made. Through it all my focus has been on finding fiscally responsible ways to help as many Oregonians as possible."

Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, appointed Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber, D-Portland, Monday to take over as co-chair, which means she will resign her leadership position.

"I have full confidence that Senator Lieber will deftly lead our budgeting process as Senate co-chair and ensure the state's resources are being responsibly invested to benefit all Oregonians," Wagner said.

Lieber described Steiner as "an incredible leader and a highly-effective steward of Oregonians’ tax dollars."

She said she had been interested "in taking on a bigger role with our state’s budget since" she was first elected in 2020.

"Throughout my time in the legislature, I have been part of some of the most complex funding negotiations for Oregon’s toughest problems, including securing $1.2 billion in new behavioral health funding during the 2021 session and most recently delivering hundreds of millions of dollars to start to holistically tackle the drug crisis in Oregon," Lieber said. "As co-chair, I am committed to asking good questions, running an inclusive and open process, and working hard to address our most urgent priorities while keeping our state in strong, stable financial health."

She said Senate Democrats will soon elect a new majority leader.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Elizabeth Steiner resigns from Oregon legislative committee