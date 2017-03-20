Sen. Durbin on Gorsuch’s 'frozen trucker' ruling: Temperatures that day were freezing, but ‘not as cold as your dissent’

On Judge Neil Gorsuch’s first day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Sen. Dick Durbin brought up the case of Alphonse Maddin, a trucker fired after his trailer broke down in subzero temperatures. Gorsuch concluded it wasn’t illegal for the company to fire him for seeking safety when he began to lose feeling in his body after waiting hours for help. Durbin said that the temperatures the day of the incident were freezing, but “not as cold as your dissent.”