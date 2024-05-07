Sen. Corey Simon among North Florida delegates going to the Republican National Convention

Pictured are four delegates from the 2nd Congressional District who will be attending the Republican National Convention July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Clockwise from top are Clint Pate, at large delegate, Jim Peacock, CD2 Caucus chair and Jackson County committeeman, and elected delegates Mitzi Prater of Bay County, Republican Party of Florida Executive Director Bill Helmich of Madison County and Pam Kyllonen, state committeewoman from Gadsden County.

State Sen. Corey Simon and several others from North Florida will be serving as 2nd Congressional District delegates to the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Simon, R-Tallahassee, and former Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate were selected over the weekend at a party gathering in Orlando as at-large delegates to the convention, which runs July 15-18.

Simon is serving his first term in the Florida Senate and running for re-election. Pate serves as assistant secretary for the Republican Party of Florida and chairman of the Jackson County GOP.

Six others were elected as delegates and alternates by members of the Republican Party’s CD2 caucus during a March 30 meeting at the Jackson County Commission offices in Marianna.

The delegates are Bill Helmich of Madison County, newly minted executive director of the RPOF; Pam Kyllonen, Gadsden County state committeewoman; and Mitzi Prater, a Bay County Republican Party activist.

Bill Helmich holds a Trump sign and waves to protesters who ignore him as they walk down Monroe Street Thursday, July 9, 2020.

The alternate delegates, who will attend the convention, too, are Robert "Bob" Kufert and Charles Nelson of Bay County and David Ramba, lawyer, lobbyist and state committeeman from Leon County.

Helmich attended the 2016 Republican National Convention, when President Donald Trump was first nominated, as an alternate delegate. He and Kyllonen were selected to go in 2020 but didn’t attend after the event was scaled back because of the COVID outbreak.

“I’m excited,” Helmich said. “This is going to be great. I cannot wait to see President Donald J. Trump officially nominated to become our candidate for president of the United States. We’re going to have a lot of great conservative speakers. The delegates from Florida are really going to enjoy it.”

Pam Kyllonen, Republican Party state committeewoman from Gadsden County.

Kyllonen said it’s “pretty surreal” to play a part in presidential history.

“This will be the first one I’ve attended,” she said. “I am very excited. Kind of one of those once-in-a-lifetime events.”

Helmich, a former officer in the Leon County GOP and a close friend of new RPOF Chairman Evan Power, said he’s also looking forward to Trump’s VP announcement and hearing that person speak during the convention.

He said the failures of President Joe Biden are “numerous and many.”

“Just look at his failures on the border, the failure on the economy and the failures overseas,” Helmich said. “Trump will lead us back to a peaceful world and a successful economy.”

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Sen. Corey Simon and others selected as delegates to RNC in Milwaukee