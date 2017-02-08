Sen. Chuck Schumer: Republicans are ‘afraid’ to speak out against Trump

Sen. Chuck Schumer, leader of the minority Democrats, told Yahoo Global Anchor Katie Couric in an exclusive interview Wednesday that he believes his Republican colleagues are concerned but “afraid” to speak out against President Trump. Schumer also discussed his meeting with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, his reaction to the removal of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., from the House floor, and why he thinks top Trump adviser Steve Bannon should leave the White House.