Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, will be tried separately on federal bribery and corruption charges, a federal judge ruled Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Menendez's trial will proceed to start on May 6, U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein said Thursday. A separate trial for Arslanian Menendez was tentatively scheduled to begin July 8, Stein said. Arslanian Menendez's attorneys had sought to delay the trial because they said she faced surgery for a serious medical condition.

Federal prosecutors had argued in court documents filed Wednesday that the entire trial be delayed until July instead of severing Arslanian Menendez's case from her husband's.

Sep 27, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Sen. Bob Menendez leaves the United States District Court in Manhattan with his wife Nadine Menendez. He has been charged with bribery in a federal indictment. Mandatory Credit: Michael Karas-The Record

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams wrote to Stein to request a trial start date sometime in July — or in August.

“This trial is going forward without Mrs. Menendez” in order to “give some stability and certainty to all parties,” Judge Sidney Stein said Thursday, according to The Associated Press. “The government is going to have to try this case two times."

Arslanian, Menendez and two of their initial co-defendants, New Jersey businessmen, Wael Hana and North Jersey developer Fred Daibes, face 18 counts brought by federal prosecutors, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice, amid allegations that Bob Menendez was working to benefit Qatar in addition to Egypt.

A third businessman, Jose Uribe, has since changed his not guilty plea to guilty and agreed to cooperate.

Menendez and his wife allegedly received, among other things, cash, gold bars and a luxury car in exchange for the use of his political influence.

Arslanian Menendez is charged in all of the same counts as her husband, except the substantive Section 219 charge, but she is also charged with him in a conspiracy to violate Section 219.

Section 219 refers to a public official acting as a foreign agent.

